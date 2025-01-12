Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

IMD Warns Of Intense Fog And Cold Wave In Delhi, Northern States On High Alert

Dense fog and a severe cold wave disrupted travel in Delhi, grounding flights, delaying 25 trains, and worsening air quality. The IMD forecasts icy winds, rain, and hail, with similar conditions expected across northern states through mid-January.

IMD Warns Of Intense Fog And Cold Wave In Delhi, Northern States On High Alert

Delhi woke up to a chilling Sunday morning as dense fog and icy winds intensified the ongoing cold wave, throwing the capital into a winter freeze. The plummeting visibility disrupted flights, delayed trains, and complicated daily commutes, while many homeless residents sought solace in overcrowded night shelters. Adding to the woes, the thick fog further deteriorated Delhi’s already poor air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 17°C for the day. On Saturday evening, the city recorded a low of 7.7°C with light rainfall. More showers, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are expected to hit Delhi later today, accompanied by icy winds that promise to deepen the chill.

The dense fog caused severe travel disruptions. At Delhi airport, numerous flights faced delays as operations were impacted by near-zero visibility. Similarly, Indian Railways reported that 25 trains bound for Delhi were delayed, leaving passengers stranded. Authorities at the airport have urged passengers to stay updated on their flight schedules by directly contacting airlines.

The IMD has also predicted dense fog in neighboring regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh, through January 12 and 13. This is expected to disrupt road and rail traffic across these states. Additionally, parts of Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness near-zero visibility during the night and morning hours.

A new western disturbance is expected to bring isolated rain and snow to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between January 15 and 17. States like Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and parts of Chhattisgarh are also forecast to experience reduced visibility due to dense fog from January 13 to 15.

On January 13, Delhi is likely to experience another round of dense fog, with temperatures fluctuating between 8°C and 20°C. The IMD has warned that similar conditions will persist across northern India, prolonging the cold wave until mid-January.

ALSO READ: What Is Atishi’s Net Worth? Delhi CM Says She Needs ₹40 lakh To Fight Election While Launching Crowdfunding Campaign

Filed under

Delhi cold wave news Dense fog in Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In...

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Ghaziabad Law Student Dies After Falling From Noida Apartment During Party; Police Probe Ongoing

Ghaziabad Law Student Dies After Falling From Noida Apartment During Party; Police Probe Ongoing

Entertainment

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In Rape, Child Pornography Case

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story? Everything Answered

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox