IMD Warns Of Intense Fog And Cold Wave In Delhi, Northern States On High Alert

Dense fog and a severe cold wave disrupted travel in Delhi, grounding flights, delaying 25 trains, and worsening air quality. The IMD forecasts icy winds, rain, and hail, with similar conditions expected across northern states through mid-January.

Delhi woke up to a chilling Sunday morning as dense fog and icy winds intensified the ongoing cold wave, throwing the capital into a winter freeze. The plummeting visibility disrupted flights, delayed trains, and complicated daily commutes, while many homeless residents sought solace in overcrowded night shelters. Adding to the woes, the thick fog further deteriorated Delhi’s already poor air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 17°C for the day. On Saturday evening, the city recorded a low of 7.7°C with light rainfall. More showers, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are expected to hit Delhi later today, accompanied by icy winds that promise to deepen the chill.

The dense fog caused severe travel disruptions. At Delhi airport, numerous flights faced delays as operations were impacted by near-zero visibility. Similarly, Indian Railways reported that 25 trains bound for Delhi were delayed, leaving passengers stranded. Authorities at the airport have urged passengers to stay updated on their flight schedules by directly contacting airlines.

The IMD has also predicted dense fog in neighboring regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh, through January 12 and 13. This is expected to disrupt road and rail traffic across these states. Additionally, parts of Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness near-zero visibility during the night and morning hours.

A new western disturbance is expected to bring isolated rain and snow to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between January 15 and 17. States like Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and parts of Chhattisgarh are also forecast to experience reduced visibility due to dense fog from January 13 to 15.

On January 13, Delhi is likely to experience another round of dense fog, with temperatures fluctuating between 8°C and 20°C. The IMD has warned that similar conditions will persist across northern India, prolonging the cold wave until mid-January.

