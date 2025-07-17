IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Likely In North, East, and South India, Red And Orange Warnings Issued Till July 22

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive all-India weather alert, predicting widespread heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across multiple states till July 22. The monsoon system, currently active across various regions, is expected to intensify, prompting state-wise alerts and advisories.

Heavy Rainfall in North India:

According to the IMD, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 17 to 22. The alert is especially critical for Uttarakhand, which is under high watch from July 20 to 22, due to the risk of landslides, flash floods, and overflowing rivers.

East and Central India on Rain Radar:

The IMD has also issued rainfall warnings for East and adjoining Central India. Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience widespread rainfall and thunderstorms between July 17 and 22. The forecast warns of very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand on July 17 and 18, and in Bihar from July 19 to 21, with Chhattisgarh under persistent wet conditions for the full week.

Winds and Flood Alerts for South India:

Southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala are also expected to receive heavy rainfall, especially in coastal regions. The IMD warned of strong surface winds between 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, from July 16 to 22, which could cause disruption in fishing operations and low-lying areas.

Coastal and Western Regions Under Watch:

The monsoon will remain active over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra between July 20 and 22, leading to moderate to heavy rainfall. Coastal regions are likely to experience high sea conditions and strong wind pressure, with alerts for fishermen and maritime activity.

Delhi-NCR Forecast:

In Delhi-NCR, residents can expect light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by cloudy skies and pleasant weather, at least till July 19. The IMD predicts continued rain in isolated pockets, helping in the dip of daytime temperatures.

Heavy Showers Ahead in Northeast India:

From July 19 to 22, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will face intensified monsoon activity. IMD anticipates very heavy rainfall especially in Arunachal Pradesh, raising flood risks in riverine and hilly zones.

IMD Advisories and Safety Measures:

The IMD has issued alerts across more than 20 states and union territories, asking state governments and citizens to take precautionary measures. Key warnings include:

Avoid travel to hill areas during intense rain spells, especially in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Stay away from rivers and water bodies during high rain periods in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, especially off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Urban areas prone to waterlogging, especially in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, and Kochi, should be on alert for traffic disruptions and flooded roads.

Agriculture Impact:

The rainfall is expected to benefit farmers in rainfed regions by improving soil moisture and crop sowing conditions. However, continuous wet spells might harm standing crops in flood-prone regions.

As monsoon 2024 strengthens its hold over India, the IMD urges all citizens to stay informed through official channels, follow local advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel during high-alert days. The coming week may bring relief from heat but poses challenges in terms of safety and preparedness.

ALSO READ: Air India International Flights To Resume From THIS Date, Full Refund And Alternate Booking Options Available