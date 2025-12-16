India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

The Indian Army has received the delivery of the three remaining Apache AH-64 attack helicopters from the United States in a big boost to the Indian fighting capacity.

In the meantime, the Indian Navy will also be taking its second squadron of MH-60R Seahawk submarine-hunting choppers this week.

Remaining Three Apache Choppers arrive in India

The delay of the American aircraft will be much needed and will seek to close the gaps in the Indian combat infrastructure.

Nevertheless, analysts informed a publication that India will get a tangible boost when the Army and IAF are finally likely to start receiving 156 locally made `Prachand’ light combat helicopters in 2028.

In the next 10-15 years, the Indian Armed Forces will be seeking more than 1,000 helicopters of various models. These planes are to compensate for critical shortcomings and also to replace the outdated Cheetah and Chetak fleets.

In July 2025, the American company Boeing sold the Indian Army 3 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, and this was a portion of a 6-helicopter deal valued at Rs. 4,168 crore.

How much do Apache helicopters cost?

As per the deal, one Apache helicopter is priced between Rs. 860 crore and 948.5 crore, and the deal has made it one of the most advanced and expensive military helicopters in the world. The same type of helicopter is also used in the U.S. Army.

This transaction is not connected to an older agreement that was signed in 2015 between Boeing and the Indian Air Force, according to which 22 Apache E-model helicopters were sold. That previous shipment was completed in 2020.

The Ministry of Defence later signed a new agreement, particularly to the Indian Army, granting the purchase of another six Apaches AH-64E helicopters at Rs. 4,168 crore.

Why are Apache Choppers expensive?

The AH-64E Apache is costly due to the fact that it is a highly sophisticated combat machine and not a mere helicopter. The high price can be attributed to the high technology and the strong powers it bears.

A major strength of it is the Longbow radar that is placed on the top roof of the rotor. This radar is unique and it enables the helicopter to scan and attack the enemy and remain undetected under cover of a tree or a hill.

It possesses MUM-T (Manned-Unmanned Teaming) technology also. This enables the Apache to collaborate with drones, hack into enemy radar and attack out of the cockpit.

Infrared sensors, laser-guided systems and night-vision tools are installed in the helicopter, and that is why, the helicopter is entirely capable of working in any weather and even during night missions.

The Apache prevents attacks from enemies because to save the crew, the Apache is powerful in its armour, crash-resistant seats, and electronic countermeasures which make the pilot and the plane much safer.

What are other special characteristics of Apache?

The most advanced and the most recent version of this combat helicopter is the AH-64E Apache. It is also meant to be able to contend with a variety of tasks on the battlefield. It is equipped with high-end sensors that are capable of identifying and collecting data at a long distance.

There is also a possibility that this helicopter can touch other systems that are nearby, such as ground units, drones, and command centres. It applies every available means and information to enhance the performance and coordination of missions.

ALSO READ: Goa Nightclub Fire BIG Update: Luthra Brothers Land in Delhi, Arrested; Procedures To Follow