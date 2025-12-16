LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI ahaan shetty Cameron Green dollar demand India goa nightclub anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

The Indian Army has received the remaining three Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the US, strengthening its combat capabilities. The Indian Navy is also set to induct its second MH-60R Seahawk squadron, as India prepares for large-scale helicopter modernisation.

3 Apaches land at Hindon Station and will soon be deployed to Jodhpur (PHOTO: X)
3 Apaches land at Hindon Station and will soon be deployed to Jodhpur (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 16, 2025 16:42:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

The Indian Army has received the delivery of the three remaining Apache AH-64 attack helicopters from the United States in a big boost to the Indian fighting capacity.

In the meantime, the Indian Navy will also be taking its second squadron of MH-60R Seahawk submarine-hunting choppers this week.

 Remaining Three Apache Choppers arrive in India

The delay of the American aircraft will be much needed and will seek to close the gaps in the Indian combat infrastructure.

Nevertheless, analysts informed a publication that India will get a tangible boost when the Army and IAF are finally likely to start receiving 156 locally made `Prachand’ light combat helicopters in 2028. 

In the next 10-15 years, the Indian Armed Forces will be seeking more than 1,000 helicopters of various models. These planes are to compensate for critical shortcomings and also to replace the outdated Cheetah and Chetak fleets.

In July 2025, the American company Boeing sold the Indian Army 3 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, and this was a portion of a 6-helicopter deal valued at Rs. 4,168 crore.

How much do Apache helicopters cost? 

As per the deal, one Apache helicopter is priced between Rs. 860 crore and 948.5 crore, and the deal has made it one of the most advanced and expensive military helicopters in the world. The same type of helicopter is also used in the U.S. Army.

This transaction is not connected to an older agreement that was signed in 2015 between Boeing and the Indian Air Force, according to which 22 Apache E-model helicopters were sold. That previous shipment was completed in 2020.

The Ministry of Defence later signed a new agreement, particularly to the Indian Army, granting the purchase of another six Apaches AH-64E helicopters at Rs. 4,168 crore.

Why are Apache Choppers expensive?

The AH-64E Apache is costly due to the fact that it is a highly sophisticated combat machine and not a mere helicopter. The high price can be attributed to the high technology and the strong powers it bears.

A major strength of it is the Longbow radar that is placed on the top roof of the rotor. This radar is unique and it enables the helicopter to scan and attack the enemy and remain undetected under cover of a tree or a hill.

It possesses MUM-T (Manned-Unmanned Teaming) technology also. This enables the Apache to collaborate with drones, hack into enemy radar and attack out of the cockpit.

Infrared sensors, laser-guided systems and night-vision tools are installed in the helicopter, and that is why, the helicopter is entirely capable of working in any weather and even during night missions.

The Apache prevents attacks from enemies because to save the crew, the Apache is powerful in its armour, crash-resistant seats, and electronic countermeasures which make the pilot and the plane much safer.

What are other special characteristics of Apache?

The most advanced and the most recent version of this combat helicopter is the AH-64E Apache. It is also meant to be able to contend with a variety of tasks on the battlefield. It is equipped with high-end sensors that are capable of identifying and collecting data at a long distance.

There is also a possibility that this helicopter can touch other systems that are nearby, such as ground units, drones, and command centres. It applies every available means and information to enhance the performance and coordination of missions.

ALSO READ: Goa Nightclub Fire BIG Update: Luthra Brothers Land in Delhi, Arrested; Procedures To Follow

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 4:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Apache helicoptersHindon stationhome-hero-pos-14latest india news

RELATED News

Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, ‘Another 1000 Crore Loading’

IPL Mini Auction 2026: Internet Erupts After Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold Again Despite Rs 75 Lakh Base Price, Fans Say, ‘He Was Next Sachin But He Made Himself…’

Goa Nightclub Fire BIG Update: Luthra Brothers Land in Delhi, Arrested; Procedures To Follow

Nitish Kumar Under Fire After Pulling Down Doctor’s Hijab: : 5 Controversies That Made Opposition Question Bihar CM’s Mental Health

No More Tandoori Roti In Delhi? Tandoor Banned In All Restaurants Amid Rising Pollution, Check Fine, Rules And What Happens Tandoori Food Now

LATEST NEWS

Zelenskyy’s BIG Update On Ukraine War: Peace Plan Could Be Presented To Russia Soon, US Officials Say 90% Of Issues Resolved

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

A Guide to Korean Glass Skin: Simple Steps To A Luminous Complexion

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed at Border 2 Teaser Launch, First Public Appearance After Father Dharmendra’s Death

8th Pay Commission: Will Arrears Start From January 1, 2026? Employees Seek Clarity

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Why Will Cameron Green Only Pocket Rs.18 Crore Despite Being Sold For Rs.25.2 Crore? Here’s What You Need To Know About The Big Twist

New Aadhaar Update Makes Face Authentication Compulsory: Impact, Benefits, and Privacy Risks, Here’s What You Need To Know

IPL Auction 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gets Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock To Mumbai Indians For 1 Cr

Rupee Breaches 91 Mark: Inside India’s Historic Currency Slide As Markets Reel; FIIs Exit, Dollar Demand Surges, And Trade Uncertainty Mounts

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here
India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here
India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here
India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

QUICK LINKS