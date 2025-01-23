Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
‘India First’ Approach Unites Leaders Across Party Lines At Davos 2025

India’s leaders, cutting across party lines, united at Davos 2025 to promote the nation’s growth story. The largest-ever delegation showcased economic reforms, cooperation, and competitive federalism, attracting global investments. Eight states presented their strengths, reflecting India’s global ambitions.

In a remarkable display of unity, leaders across India’s political spectrum joined forces to promote the country’s growth story at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. India’s largest-ever delegation to the event included five Union ministers, three Chief Ministers, government officials, and civil society members.

Chief Ministers from various states emphasized their unified stance, setting aside political differences. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated, “We may be from different political parties, but we are all one when we come to Davos. India first, our people first—that is our slogan.”

Highlighting India’s economic reforms, stable growth, and technological advancements, Naidu expressed optimism about the country’s global positioning. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment, calling it an example of “cooperative and competitive federalism.” He noted that leaders networked with businesses, embraced emerging technologies, and showcased the strengths of their respective states.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2025, held from January 20 to 24 in Davos-Klosters, saw eight Indian states—Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal—establishing their presence to attract global investments.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of collective growth, stating, “There was a time when only a few states grew. Now, more states are competing, showcasing their strengths, and attracting investments. Together, if we grow, India grows.”

Other prominent figures at the conference, including Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, praised the unity and diversity showcased by the Indian delegation. Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa suggested that India should consider hosting an economic summit similar to Davos, stating, “If India calls, the world will come.”

Kerala’s Minister for Law and Industries, P. Rajeev, also praised the central government for its role in simplifying processes to enhance investment opportunities in the state. Leaders reiterated that their primary goal was to attract global investments and strengthen India’s economic standing on the global stage.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, attending Davos for the first time, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s growing respect on the global stage. He remarked, “The way India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies gives us that respect globally.”

The Indian Pavilion at WEF 2025 highlighted the country’s vision under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.’ The event provided an unparalleled platform for leaders to discuss best practices, engage with global executives, and present India’s vision as a hub for business and innovation.

Filed under

Chandrababu Naidu Davos Devendra Fadnavis Davos India at Davos 2025

