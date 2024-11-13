Indian Army to Deploy All-Terrain Vehicles on Northern Borders

In a bid to enhance mobility and operational efficiency along India’s challenging northern borders, the government has launched the procurement process for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for the Indian Army

In a bid to enhance mobility and operational efficiency along India’s challenging northern borders, the government has launched the procurement process for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for the Indian Army. On Tuesday, an official Request for Information (RFI) was issued, inviting potential vendors to submit details on suitable vehicles that could meet the specific needs of the Army in remote and difficult terrains.

Enhanced Cross-Country Mobility

The ATVs are intended to serve a critical role in border operations, providing infantry units with cross-country mobility and enabling flexible movement in areas with minimal or no road infrastructure. According to the RFI, these vehicles will enhance the Army’s capability to conduct surveillance, deploy mobile weapon platforms, and facilitate logistics and resupply operations under challenging conditions. This initiative aligns with the Army’s broader strategy to ensure rapid, dependable movement across remote and difficult terrain, which remains critical for effective defense postures in the region.

Technical Specifications and Requirements

The RFI outlines the operational and technical specifications that prospective ATVs must meet. Key features include a minimum seating capacity for four personnel, including the driver, along with essential safety and mobility components such as disc brakes and an automatic transmission system. Additionally, the vehicles should be wheeled for maneuverability and capable of withstanding the unique physical demands of rugged, mountainous landscapes.

One of the standout requirements is the vehicle’s compatibility with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based navigation system. The ATVs should support a range of navigation standards, including NAVSTAR, Global Navigation Satellite System, and the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), to ensure precise positioning. Operators should also be able to control which GNSS services are active, allowing for greater flexibility and security in navigation under various operational conditions.

Heliportability and Deployment Options

To support rapid deployment, especially in inaccessible or isolated areas, the ATVs must be heliportable by existing service helicopters used by the Indian Armed Forces, such as the Chinook and Mi-26. The vehicles are required to have tie-down points at both the front and rear to allow secure under-slung transportation, and they should be designed to be Para-droppable, which would facilitate deployment by air in remote and high-altitude regions. This capability is vital for areas with extreme terrain where conventional transportation may not be feasible.

Government’s Vision for Border-Ready ATVs

The Ministry of Defence is seeking vehicles that meet rigorous performance and adaptability standards, particularly for the northern borders, where harsh weather and tough landscapes pose unique challenges. By soliciting information from potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and vendors through the RFI, the government aims to identify capable suppliers who can undertake this project and deliver on the requirements for these highly specialized vehicles.

The RFI represents the first step in a multi-phase acquisition process, which will be followed by a Request for Proposal (RFP) and a detailed review of bids. This phased approach will allow the Army to thoroughly evaluate the available options and ensure that the selected vehicles provide the best performance, reliability, and adaptability in field conditions, supporting the Army’s strategic objectives of increased mobility and operational reach in crucial border regions.

