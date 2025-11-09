LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Doctor From Tamil Nadu Detained In Russia Under Mysterious Circumstances, Wife Claims He Was ‘Tortured And Humiliated’

Tamil Nadu doctor Dr. K. Jagadeeswaran was arrested at Sochi airport, Russia, under unclear reasons. His wife Yamini has appealed to Indian and Tamil Nadu authorities for his safe return, alleging torture and denial of travel papers despite efforts by the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

A Tamil Nadu doctor was detained in Russia ( REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
A Tamil Nadu doctor was detained in Russia ( REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 9, 2025 19:55:30 IST

A doctor in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu Dr K Jagadeeswaran was arrested in Russia under vague reasons. His wife Yamini has been urging both the Central and the state governments to intercede in this matter so that he can safely be returned to India. The reports indicate that in September this year, Jagadeeswaran was arrested by the Russian authorities at the Sochi airport.

Tamil Nadu Doctor Dr. K Jagadeeswaran Arrested in Russia

Yamini claimed that the family had gone to the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, but they received no solution. She had also filed a complaint at BJP Tamil Nadu office. I earnestly urge the Central and State governments through the media to move towards the safe and early repatriation of my husband in Russia, she wrote to PTI.

Yamini informed PTI that during her detention, her husband was subjected to torture and humiliation for unknown reasons. His was physically ailing during this period. He, however, is still under arrest and has not been given the papers to travel to Moscow and then back to India.

She added that Jagadeeswaran graduated with a degree in medicine in an Armenian University in 2022, and since that time they have been living in Armenia. They are also parents of a baby girl and had scheduled to go to their families in Tamil Nadu in August this year.

We were simply visiting our families back in Tamil Nadu. I am a Chennai native and Jagadeeswar is a native of Tiruvallur. In the process of our visit, the friend of my husband, Shekhar Manikandan, requested him to join him in Russia since he has a good command of the Russian language, she informed PTI.

Shekhar is a Russian-based educational consultant and he desired Jagadeeswaran to come with him on a tourist visa. On September 15, they left Chennai and their sufferings started in Sochi airport.

Yamini claims that they were interrogated by the immigration authorities in the airport. Upon inspecting the passport of Jagadeeswaran and being informed that he spoke fluent Russian, the authorities were convinced and he was detained together with his friend on September 16.

Shekhar Manikandan was freed a week later and deported to India but Jagadeeswaran was not instructed to do so. He was later arrested by the police who alleged that he did not cooperate with the immigration officials. The authorities in charge of immigration have informed me that my husband had defied their commands and failed to answer their queries. That is why they detained him. However that is not the case, she said to PTI.

Doctor’s Arrest in Sochi Sparks Diplomatic Appeal for Safe Return to India

A case was later accepted by a lawyer in Sochi to whom Jagadeeswaran was released only with his passport. Up to the moment, Jagadeeswaran lacks the necessary documents to move around in Russia. Now he is in the custody of the Russian lawyer we employed, said Yamini.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow informed us that he ought to arrive in Moscow by means of Sochi in order to safely go back to India. But he cannot go away with no proper documents.

Yamini also stated that her husband was harassed, humiliated, and abandoned to starve which also took its toll on his health. My husband had been harassed, humiliated by the authorities, she said instead of a proper explanation as to why he had been kept in custody, his sugar levels had plummeted to 1 per cent.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 7:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS