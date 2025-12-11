LIVE TV
Home > India > IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

IndiGo has issued ₹10,000 travel vouchers to passengers severely affected by the December 3–5 flight disruptions, alongside processing refunds and providing government-mandated compensation. The airline apologised for the delays and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring reliable operations.

CEO Pieter Elbers Image: PTI)

Last updated: December 11, 2025 15:01:12 IST

IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

In New Delhi, on 11 December, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers arrived at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday for a meeting, amid the airline’s ongoing efforts to address customer grievances and operational disruptions reported earlier this month.

On Thursday, IndiGo said it has processed refunds for all flights cancelled during the recent operational disruption and assured that the remaining payments will reflect in customers’ accounts shortly.

 

In a statement, the airline noted that travellers who booked their tickets through online travel platforms or third-party agents will also receive refunds. “If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly,” the statement read.

 

Acknowledging the challenges faced by passengers, IndiGo noted that travellers from December 3 to December 5 experienced extended delays and were stranded at several airports due to heavy congestion.

 

“IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months,” the statement added.

 

This is in addition to the government-mandated compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure. “This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing Government guidelines, as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of INR 5000 to INR 10,000, depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time,” the airline clarified.

 

Reiterating its commitment to restoring normalcy, IndiGo stated that it remains focused on delivering a travel experience that is “safe, smooth and reliable” and expressed gratitude to passengers for their patience and continued trust.

“At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us, safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for allowing us to serve you again,” the IndiGo spokesperson said. 

 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:00 PM IST
IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

QUICK LINKS