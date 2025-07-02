Live Tv
Home > India > Infosys Techie Arrested For Filming Woman At Office Washroom In Bengaluru

Infosys Techie Arrested For Filming Woman At Office Washroom In Bengaluru

An Infosys techie in Bengaluru was arrested for secretly filming a woman colleague in the office washroom. The victim caught him in the act, and HR found the footage on his phone. He was booked under IT Act Section 66E and BNS Section 77.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, an Infosys techie was arrested for allegedly filming a woman colleague while she was using the washroom at the office on Wednesday.

The Electronic City police have arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by the woman employee. The accused has been identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a Senior Associate Consultant in the Helix Department at the Infosys. 

The victim, a 35-year-old married software professional, works as a Technical Test Lead at Infosys. She works from the office for about 10 days a month and otherwise works from home.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on June 30 around 11 a.m. when the woman went to the ladies’ washroom she sensed that someone had withdrawn an object from the partition wall of her toilet cubicle. She immediately stepped out and began monitoring the area.

She then returned to the washroom shortly after another woman exited from a nearby cubicle. After 5 to 6 minutes, she noticed a mobile phone being used to record from the adjacent cubicle.

Sensing something wrong, the woman stood on the commode and saw the accused filming her from the next toilet cubicle. Upon being caught, the accused repeatedly apologized, the FIR stated. 

The woman then rushed out of the washroom to the common area and raised an alarm, alerting others that someone was filming inside the ladies’ washroom.

Several employees responded quickly. The accused attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped. HR managers who arrived at the spot confiscated his mobile phone and found footage of the woman being filmed in the washroom.

The accused continued to apologize. The woman then asked him to delete the video. The HR team took screenshots of the footage before deleting it.

After reaching home, the woman discussed the incident with her husband. He advised her to file a formal police complaint, expressing concern that the accused might have secretly filmed other women and could continue harassing female colleagues.

Based on her complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act and Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

