Home > India > Inside The NCP Breakup: Why Ajit Pawar Walked Away From Uncle Sharad Pawar – Explained

Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026, had split from his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023 over political strategy and power. The rift began when Ajit joined the BJP-led government, dividing the NCP and the Pawar family, even as talks of reconciliation had recently begun.

Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Death Shocks Maharashtra (Image:ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 28, 2026 20:00:02 IST

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died on January 28, 2026 in a tragic plane crash near Baramati. Pawar was an influential figure in Maharashtra politics, he was known for his sharp mind and long career. He was also part of one of the state’s most powerful political families. However, for years before his death, he had been politically split from his influential uncle, Sharad Pawar who is the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Rise Under Sharad Pawar’s Shadow

Ajit Pawar’s political rise began under his uncle’s guidance. Sharad Pawar was a veteran leader, a former chief minister and a national figure. As per reports, Ajit worked closely with him and was seen as someone who would be the next in charge in the family’s political world. However, with time there were disagreements over strategy and alliances slowly pulled them apart.

The main reason for the split between the two came in July 2023. Back then, Ajit decided to break away from the main NCP led by Sharad Pawar and join the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. He joined hands with the BJP and Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and became Deputy Chief Minister. This was a shocker to everyone in the state and party as NCP had always been seen as separate from the BJP.

NCP Split and Election Commission Ruling

Sharad Pawar stayed with the original NCP, now often called NCP (SP). The Election Commission later recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the official NCP, giving his group the party name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s group became a separate faction.

Ajit himself talked openly about disagreements. According to reports, he once said that he should have split earlier, pointing to moments when NCP decisions seemed to hold him back. There were also personal and family tensions. At one point he said, “Saheb created the split within the family” over strategic choices like nominations and candidacies during elections.

Hints of Reconciliation Before Tragedy

Both men remained respected figures, and there were moments of public courtesy and private contact even after the split. But politically, their paths had diverged strongly in recent years.

Ajit Pawar’s death comes at a time when there were even talks of split ending in the family as he had recently said that, “That is our internal matter. As a family, we are one. We stand by each other in times of joy and sorrow,”

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 8:00 PM IST
