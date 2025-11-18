Iran has declared the end of the visa free entry program for common Indian passport holders effective from November 22, 2025, due to the increasing misuse of the program.

Iran Shuts Door On Visa Free Entry For Indians, But Why?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has stated that a number of Indian citizens had been abused, deceived into coming to Iran with false guarantees of jobs or further travel, and finally turned into victims of gangster operations. The statement from the MEA pointed out that the criminals, who were evidently working through gangsters physically, lured the victims with the prospect of visa free entry. Oil smuggling and other crimes were the main reasons. They made a lot of money by holding some Indian nationals captive and demanding ransom. Consequently, India has persistently issued warnings to its citizens to be extremely careful and not to deal with any agents trying to sell jobs or visa free entry into Iran that are very dubious.

MEA’s Advisory For Indians

The revocation of the visa waiver means Indian citizens traveling to Iran will have to apply for a visa beforehand if they want to enter or pass through the country. The MEA’s caution particularly points out deceitful job agents who may be working hand in glove with the underworld. This action highlights the grave dangers linked to unauthorized migration and the infiltration of organized crime into the lives of the most susceptible citizens.

