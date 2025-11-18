LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

The recently elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has suggested a get together with Donald Trump concerning serious matters such as living expenses, the reduction of food assistance and affordability in the city. Besides, Trump has shown openness to the conversation by saying, 'we’ll work something out,' which can be seen as a signal of cooperation that might come before the meeting.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Zohran Mamdani via Instagram)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Zohran Mamdani via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 18, 2025 03:09:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not only ready to meet President Donald Trump in Washington but also would like to do it in a rather conciliatory manner as he signs to engage the two along the lines of their strained history.

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Mamdani disclosed that his team had already reached out to the White House and he would personally go to Washington to push through the city’s escalating cost of living crisis and also to cut back on the food aid scheme SNAP. While addressing the matter, Trump assured the press that ‘we’ll work something out’ in case of the meeting, which indicates that analyst considers this as a surprising lessening of his hostility toward the new mayor that has previously been his tone. The possible meeting not only portrays a stark contrast between Mamdani’s progressive agenda focusing on affordability, rent freezes, and public services and Trump’s campaign that has largely been characterized by the theme of lower living costs. Speaking at a food pantry in the Bronx, Mamdani was very clear that though they hold ‘serious policy differences’, he is ‘ready to meet anyone if it benefits New Yorkers’. The mayor elect’s overture to the president comes at a very critical juncture for the city which is characterized by the growing pressures from housing, groceries and cuts in federal support; and his willingness to engage the White House is a reflection of a strategy that combines opposition and cooperation.

Trump Mamdani Meeting

Critics consider this warming of relations between the two politicians as a possible turning point the person perceived as a fierce critic of Trump, Mamdani is indicating openness to partnership and the president is mellowing his earlier fighting words. Even though a date for the meeting is still not disclosed, the suggested interaction might determine the new mayoral administration’s approach to federal relations, funding and policy priorities. New York could experience a transition from conflict to negotiation, and that even with severe partisan splits.

Also Read: Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact Seen As ‘Game Changer’

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpNew York City Mayor Zohran MamdaniTrump Mamdani Meetingus latest newsus newswhen is trump meeting mamdanizohran mamdani

RELATED News

Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact Seen As ‘Game Changer’

Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Major Announcements Expected Before Putin’s Visit To India In December

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

Top 5 Countries With the Largest Gold Reserves: Check India’s Global Rank

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

LATEST NEWS

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Meet Amit Shukla, The Services Spinner Who Turned The Ranji Match Around

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

Humane Sagar’s Songs, A Look At His Musical Journey

How Did Odia Singer Humane Sagar Pass Away? Everything We Know

Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 34, Industry Devastated

Shocking: How Is This Possible? You Can Earn Crores In THIS Indian State And Pay ZERO Income Tax But Only If…

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue
Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue
Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue
Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

QUICK LINKS