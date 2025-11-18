Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact Seen As ‘Game Changer’

The ambitious collaboration in military and technological realms of France and Ukraine has been officially acknowledged with the signing of a Declaration of Intent by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy which potentially leads to the transfer of as many as 100 Dassault Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine.

Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact

The deal also includes SAMP/T surface to air missile systems, advanced radar, guided bombs, and drones that are regarded as the key air defense components, thereby solidifying the long term strategic partnership between the two nations. The deal includes a 10 year delivery timeframe for the aircraft, with the first planes due to be delivered in a few years, along with the whole military package. However, the significance of the deal is mainly in the technological aspect, it provides for knowledge transfer, joint manufacturing and the establishment of drones and other systems production in Ukraine. Zelenskyy hailed the agreement as ‘historic’, stressing that it will not only enhance the long term defense capabilities of Ukraine but also restore the air force. Macron who shares the same view described the agreement as ‘a new step forward’ for the defense collaboration between the two countries.







France to Supply Advanced Rafale Warplanes to Ukraine

The conjuncture and dimension of this pact have not only to do with the military but also with the industrial partnership factor which is being slowly but certainly deepened. With the air capability of Ukraine being strengthened, France is not just showing its willingness to support it with arms but also through the half decade long technological investment that is going to reshape the defense of Europe.

