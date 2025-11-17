Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Major Announcements Expected Before Putin’s Visit To India In December

The Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has traveled to Moscow for a three day visit that is taking place at the same time as the Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He has also conducted top level discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which shows that India and Russia are ready to conclude a number of new bilateral agreements.

Putin’s Visit To India In December

These talks come right before the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi in December 2025, hence their timing is very crucial. The talks signify the deep and long Shiring ‘special strategic partnership’ which India and Russia have established. Lavrov has openly praised India’s diplomatic freedom, saying ‘India selects its own partners’ and that the country’s economic ties with Russia are not subjected to outside interference. He put forth a broad and ambitious bilateral agenda covering trade, defense cooperation, finance, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and multilateral coordination through platforms like SCO and BRICS. At the same time, Jaishankar’s presence in Moscow is understood to be not just diplomatic but also strategic the talks are perceived as the groundwork for the formal summit with Putin.

India and Russia

India and Russia, besides their classical areas of cooperation, seem to be very serious about the joint venture in new fields. The topics for discussions would be the advanced technology, nuclear energy, and mobility agreements, which indicate a future roadmap that is mutually beneficial. These negotiations, in addition, show the durability of their economic relations, Both nations have stated that the partnership is strong despite the geopolitical challenges. Looking ahead to Putin’s December visit, India and Russia are likely to intensify their strategic engagement, and this will also bring out the fact that New Delhi is a primary partner for Moscow in a multipolar world.

