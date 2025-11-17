India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

In the latest development, India reacts on Bangladesh verdict by ICT where former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence. MEA posting on the social media handle X, stated, “India has noted the verdict announced today by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement and confirmed that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.”

It added, “The ministry stated that India supports peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in Bangladesh. It added that India will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders in the neighbouring country.”

The statement focused on India’s long-standing position and highlighted that New Delhi closely follows important developments taking place in Bangladesh.

Our statement regarding the recent verdict in Bangladesh⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/jAgre4dNMn pic.twitter.com/xSnshW6AzZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 17, 2025

India Reaffirms Commitment to Bangladesh’s Stability

The MEA said that India, as a close neighbour, continues to stand by the people of Bangladesh during major political and legal developments. The ministry emphasised that India prioritises the welfare of the people of Bangladesh and works to support democratic and stable processes in the country.

The statement also noted that India keeps communication channels open with all concerned parties. Officials highlighted that India’s engagement aims to strengthen peace and maintain a stable environment in the region. The ministry confirmed that it will monitor further proceedings related to the case.

Must Read: Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Tightens Across Bangladesh Ahead Of ICT Verdict Against Ex PM