LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > World > India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

India reacted to the death sentence announced for Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal. The Ministry of External Affairs said India remains committed to supporting peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability in Bangladesh.

India On Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence
India On Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 17, 2025 18:00:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

In the latest development, India reacts on Bangladesh verdict by ICT where former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence. MEA posting on the social media handle X, stated, “India has noted the verdict announced today by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement and confirmed that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.”

It added, “The ministry stated that India supports peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in Bangladesh. It added that India will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders in the neighbouring country.”

The statement focused on India’s long-standing position and highlighted that New Delhi closely follows important developments taking place in Bangladesh.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Bangladesh’s Stability

The MEA said that India, as a close neighbour, continues to stand by the people of Bangladesh during major political and legal developments. The ministry emphasised that India prioritises the welfare of the people of Bangladesh and works to support democratic and stable processes in the country.

 The statement also noted that India keeps communication channels open with all concerned parties. Officials highlighted that India’s engagement aims to strengthen peace and maintain a stable environment in the region. The ministry confirmed that it will monitor further proceedings related to the case.

Must Read: Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Tightens Across Bangladesh Ahead Of ICT Verdict Against Ex PM

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 6:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshDeath Sentencemeasheikh hasina

RELATED News

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

Viral Image Shows US Politician Looking At ‘Porn’ On Plane, Blames Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Who Are Sajeeb Wazed And Saima Wazed And What They Said On Their Mother’s Death Sentence

Will Sheikh Hasina Be Hanged Or Imprisoned? Here’s How The Rules For Death Sentences Work In Bangladesh

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Gehlot Dubs PM Modi Over His Split In Congress Jibe As ‘Baseless’, Says He Should Look At ‘His Own House’

Meet Man, One Of Richest Indians In UAE, Who Lost His Father At A Young Age, Sold Books On Footpaths, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs…

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Mumbai Tour: Additional Tickets Released For December 14 Wankhede Stadium Show- Check Price Details Inside

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

‘Kyun Bana Rahe Ho News?’ Lalu Prasad Yadav Once Gave A Death Stare And Snapped At Son Tejashwi Yadav After He Disrespected Him In Front Of Media

Is Your Pension Getting Doubled? Use This 8th Pay Commission Calculator To See If You Can Hit ₹50,000!

Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings Announces the Official Launch of the GTBS Digital Ecosystem on December 25

Meet Nawab Hamid Ali Khan Who Had A Private Train, Private Station- And A Platform Inside His Home

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Announces Strong H1-FY 2026 Results

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’
India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’
India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’
India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

QUICK LINKS