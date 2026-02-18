Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Mahdi Hasan, a district-level leader of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement in Habiganj, Bangladesh, who was detained in January 2026 after a video surfaced in which he allegedly boasted about involvement in the killing of a Hindu police officer, has reportedly entered India and is attempting to secure visas for another country, according to claims made by Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. NewsX could not independently verify the claims.

Choudhury, editor of the publication BLiTZ, cited a video circulating on social media and questioned how Hasan could have entered India.

“A video circulating on social media shows Mahdi inside the Embassy of Portugal in India. The question here is – how has Mahdi Hassan entered India?” he said.

— Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) February 17, 2026

Is Bangladeshi Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India?

An account on X identified as Bangladeshi Hindus Community also shared allegations regarding Hasan’s presence in India and his alleged attempt to flee abroad.

The post claimed, “the biggest terrorist in #Bangladesh, who has personally confessed to burning alive a #Hindu police officer named SI Santosh with his own hands. He is now located in #India and is also trying to flee to Europe, especially Finland. How did he enter India?”

— Bangladeshi Hindus Community🚨🇧🇩 (@Hindubd49346) February 17, 2026

Political analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra also shared the video and tagged India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, questioning the visa process.

“Curious @DrSJaishankar. Why are murderers of Hindus being given visas to enter & linger in India? Cc @PMOIndia,” he wrote.

— Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) February 17, 2026

Claims Of Mahdi Hasan’s Presence in India

Journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury further shared what he described as Hasan’s passport details along with images purportedly taken at a Delhi visa centre. He also alleged that Hasan was staying in Paharganj and suggested possible terror links.

These claims have prompted social media users to demand Hasan’s arrest while tagging Indian authorities.

At the time of publishing this story, there has been no official confirmation from Indian authorities regarding Hasan’s presence in the country or his visa status. Reports also indicate that he currently faces no formal murder charges in Bangladesh despite the allegations linked to the viral video.

Who Is Mahdi Hasan?

Mahdi Hasan, described as a Students Against Discrimination organiser, was briefly detained by Bangladesh Police on January 3, 2026, after a video emerged showing him speaking at a police station and claiming that protesters had burned down a police facility and set Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on fire during the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the video, Hasan identified himself as one of those responsible for the killing of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury, also known as Shuvo. The officer was burned alive during mob violence at Baniachang Police Station in August 2024, the same day, Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid widespread unrest.

