LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith IAF Linda Davis Adani Enterprises update bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england e VITARA emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
Home > India > Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Claims that Bangladeshi activist Mahdi Hasan, accused in a viral video of involvement in a Hindu police officer’s killing, has entered India have triggered political and social media uproar. Bangladeshi Journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury alleged Hasan was seen at the Portuguese Embassy in India while trying to secure visas to travel abroad, though there is no official confirmation.

Mahdi Hasan’s alleged entry into India from Bangladesh sparks uproar, no official confirmation yet. Photos: X.
Mahdi Hasan’s alleged entry into India from Bangladesh sparks uproar, no official confirmation yet. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 18, 2026 09:29:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Mahdi Hasan, a district-level leader of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement in Habiganj, Bangladesh, who was detained in January 2026 after a video surfaced in which he allegedly boasted about involvement in the killing of a Hindu police officer, has reportedly entered India and is attempting to secure visas for another country, according to claims made by Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. NewsX could not independently verify the claims. 

Choudhury, editor of the publication BLiTZ, cited a video circulating on social media and questioned how Hasan could have entered India.

“A video circulating on social media shows Mahdi inside the Embassy of Portugal in India. The question here is – how has Mahdi Hassan entered India?” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Is Bangladeshi Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India?

An account on X identified as Bangladeshi Hindus Community also shared allegations regarding Hasan’s presence in India and his alleged attempt to flee abroad.

Also Read: Meet Tarique Rehman: Sheikh Hasina’s Arch Rival’s Son, The ‘Dark Prince’ Rises In Dhaka – What Will Be ‘New’ Bangladesh’s India Strategy Amid Uproar Over Attacks On Hindus

The post claimed, “the biggest terrorist in #Bangladesh, who has personally confessed to burning alive a #Hindu police officer named SI Santosh with his own hands. He is now located in #India and is also trying to flee to Europe, especially Finland. How did he enter India?”

Political analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra also shared the video and tagged India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, questioning the visa process.

“Curious @DrSJaishankar. Why are murderers of Hindus being given visas to enter & linger in India? Cc @PMOIndia,” he wrote.

Claims Of Mahdi Hasan’s Presence in India

Journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury further shared what he described as Hasan’s passport details along with images purportedly taken at a Delhi visa centre. He also alleged that Hasan was staying in Paharganj and suggested possible terror links.

These claims have prompted social media users to demand Hasan’s arrest while tagging Indian authorities.

At the time of publishing this story, there has been no official confirmation from Indian authorities regarding Hasan’s presence in the country or his visa status. Reports also indicate that he currently faces no formal murder charges in Bangladesh despite the allegations linked to the viral video.

Who Is Mahdi Hasan?

Mahdi Hasan, described as a Students Against Discrimination organiser, was briefly detained by Bangladesh Police on January 3, 2026, after a video emerged showing him speaking at a police station and claiming that protesters had burned down a police facility and set Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on fire during the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the video, Hasan identified himself as one of those responsible for the killing of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury, also known as Shuvo. The officer was burned alive during mob violence at Baniachang Police Station in August 2024, the same day, Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid widespread unrest.

Also Read: Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshBangladesh newshome-hero-pos-5Mahdi HasanStudents Against DiscriminationWorld news

RELATED News

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

Routine Medical Evaluation Or Alcoholism? How Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Frequent Hospitalisation Has Become A Political Issue, Explained

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

Who Was Linda Davis? Savannah Teacher Killed After Man Fleeing ICE Traffic Stop Crashes Into Her Vehicle On Truman Parkway

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Volatile As Sensex, Nifty Slip After Strong Start; Markets Trade Cautious

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals a Cautious Opening for Sensex and Nifty; Here Are the Key Global Triggers to Watch

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi
Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi
Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi
Is Bangladesh Hindu Killer Mahdi Hasan In India? Accused Of Boasting About Killing Hindu Cop In Viral Video, Now Allegedly Trying To Escape Abroad From New Delhi

QUICK LINKS