ISRO Achieves Historic 100th Rocket Launch with GSLV-F15 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the GSLV-F15 rocket carrying the NVS-02 satellite at 6:23 AM from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission marked ISRO’s 100th rocket launch, a historic achievement for the Indian space agency. The event was also significant as it was the first major mission under the leadership of ISRO’s new Chairman, V. Narayanan.

ISRO’s Successful Placement of NVS-02 Satellite

After the successful launch, ISRO confirmed that the satellite had been “precisely injected into the required (GTO) orbit.” In his address following the launch, Chairman Narayanan highlighted the significance of this mission, stating, “This mission is the 100th launch which is a very significant milestone.” He further assured that all vehicle systems were functioning normally.

From ISRO’s First Rocket to the 100th Launch

The journey of ISRO’s rocket launches began nearly 46 years ago with the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) on August 10, 1979. Since then, India’s space program has grown exponentially, with this latest launch marking the century milestone. Until now, all major rocket launches from Sriharikota have been conducted by the Indian government.

Ahead of the launch, S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, expressed confidence in the mission’s success, saying, “It is as robust as the previous one. Like any other launch, we make every launch robust to the best of our ability. It will be successful.”

The ‘Naughty Boy’ of ISRO

The GSLV rocket has had a complicated history within ISRO. Often referred to as the ‘naughty boy’ of the space agency, this rocket has had a challenging record. Out of its 16 launches before this mission, six had failed, resulting in a significant 37% failure rate. This stands in contrast to India’s latest and most powerful rocket, the Bahubali Launch Vehicle Mark-3, which boasts a 100% success rate.

However, the GSLV series has been a crucial part of India’s space journey. It was through this program that India mastered the complex technology of cryogenic engines, a feat that took two decades to achieve after Russia, under pressure from the United States, denied India access to cryogenic technology.

ISRO Mission Details: GSLV-F15 and NavIC Satellite

ISRO confirmed that GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th flight using an indigenous cryogenic stage. It is also the 8th operational flight of GSLV with this stage and the 100th launch from India’s spaceport at Sriharikota. The rocket’s payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.

The GSLV-F15, with its indigenous cryogenic stage, was tasked with placing the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The Importance of NavIC Navigation System

The NVS-02 satellite is part of India’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which is designed to provide highly accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services. It serves users in India and regions extending about 1500 km beyond its borders.

NavIC offers two key services:

Standard Positioning Service (SPS): Provides position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 40 nanoseconds.

Provides position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 40 nanoseconds. Restricted Service (RS): Designed for strategic applications requiring high precision.

The Origins of NavIC: ISRO’s Lesson from Kargil

The NavIC program was born from a crucial lesson India learned during the Kargil conflict of 1999. At that time, the Indian military was denied access to high-quality Global Positioning System (GPS) data by foreign providers. This experience led then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pledge that India would develop its own indigenous navigation system. Today, NavIC stands as a testament to that vision.

With this 100th successful rocket launch, ISRO is looking forward to a future where the early challenges of the GSLV series and navigation satellite systems become a thing of the past. The space agency remains optimistic that this milestone marks the beginning of a new era of advancements in India’s space exploration capabilities.