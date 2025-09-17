Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Sharing a photo with him on X, Meloni praised Modi’s strength, determination, and leadership, calling him an inspiration. She wished him health and energy to continue leading India and to further strengthen ties between India and Italy.

Giorgia Meloni Greets PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 17, 2025 15:51:38 IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday today. She shared a message on X along with a picture of herself with PM Modi. In her post, Meloni described Modi’s leadership as an inspiration for millions. She praised his strength, determination, and ability to guide India toward progress.

Meloni expressed warm wishes for his health and energy to continue leading the nation. She also stressed the importance of deepening ties between India and Italy. The message gained attention globally and highlighted the growing camaraderie between the two leaders.

PM Modi’s Political Journey Since Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana district of Gujarat. He served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014.

After that, he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and is now serving his third term. Over the years, Modi has emerged as a significant figure in global politics. His leadership has shaped India’s policies in economy, technology, and diplomacy. On his 75th birthday, leaders worldwide, including Meloni, extended wishes, underlining his role in strengthening international partnerships and India’s growing global influence.

Melodi Trend Highlights India-Italy Friendship

The growing bond between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has created a buzz on social media. Their interactions have often sparked discussions and trends, with the popular hashtag “Melodi” gaining attention online. Supporters in both nations view this friendship as a symbol of strengthened cooperation between India and Italy. Their meetings and exchanges have regularly drawn interest, reflecting how bilateral ties now extend beyond diplomacy into people-to-people engagement. The leaders continue to project the India-Italy relationship as one built on trust, collaboration, and mutual respect, adding a personal warmth to official diplomatic efforts.

On September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a detailed phone conversation. They reaffirmed their joint commitment to deepen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Meloni extended support for India’s upcoming AI Impact Summit in 2026. PM Modi thanked her for Italy’s role in supporting the India-European Union trade agreement and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues. Both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict. Modi assured full Indian support for international peace-building efforts in this matter.

India and Italy Review Bilateral Cooperation

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released details of the recent talks between PM Modi and PM Meloni. Both leaders reviewed the progress of their Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, science, space, education, and counter-terrorism. They noted positive developments and agreed to enhance cooperation further.

Their commitment aligns with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which aims to strengthen ties at every level. The leaders also underlined the importance of people-to-people exchanges. Their discussions signaled a long-term roadmap to build closer economic, cultural, and technological cooperation between India and Italy in the coming years.

Previous Meetings Strengthened India-Italy Ties

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Meloni last met on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen India-Italy ties. Meloni posted a photograph with Modi, captioning it with the message, “Italy and India, bound by a great friendship.”

Modi responded by stating that India’s friendship with Italy will continue to grow and benefit citizens of both countries. A video from the summit showed both leaders greeting each other warmly. Their exchanges highlighted the increasing depth of the partnership and mutual respect between the two nations.

Must Read: Happy Birthday PM Modi! Top 40 Iconic Moments Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, In Pics

