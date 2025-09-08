J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): One terrorist has been eliminated in an encounter that began in the Guddar forest of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Monday.

During the fierce encounter, a junior commissioned officer suffered injuried, the Army said.

The encounter was based on a specific intelligence input by the Jammu and Kashmir police, and a joint search operation between the India Army, J&K police, and Srinagar CRPF was conducted in the area.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, “COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. “

The Army said further,”Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA.”

The encounter broke out in the Guddar forest this morning. Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Army and CRPF are on the site, Kashmir zonal police informed.

In a post on X, the Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence. (ANI)

