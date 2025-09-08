LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:32:08 IST

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): One terrorist has been eliminated in an encounter that began in the Guddar forest of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Monday.

During the fierce encounter, a junior commissioned officer suffered injuried, the Army said.

The encounter was based on a specific intelligence input by the Jammu and Kashmir police, and a joint search operation between the India Army, J&K police, and Srinagar CRPF was conducted in the area.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, “COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. “

The Army said further,”Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA.”

The encounter broke out in the Guddar forest this morning. Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Army and CRPF are on the site, Kashmir zonal police informed.

In a post on X, the Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: CRPFencounterjammu and kashmirKulgam

RELATED News

S Jaishankar To Virtually Represent India At BRICS 2025
PNB Fraud case: India gives formal assurance to Belgium on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions
Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka
33 MoUs worth Rs 15,516 cr signed during "successful tour" of Europe: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Rohini court questions investigation in attempt to murder case, asks DCP to appear for clarification

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 14 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha Wildcard Entry, Kunicka Sadanand Escapes Eviction Twist In Style
"There is a lot of propaganda coming out from Gaza," Israeli Director General of Foreign Affairs says
Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025
"It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions": PM Modi pays tribute to 'Bard of Brahmaputra' Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
Shradh Dos and Don’ts: Common Mistakes to Avoid While Observing Shradh
Israeli FM brands recent push to recognise Palestinian statehood "tremendous mistake", says could trigger unilateral response
Punjab: Sonu Sood promises no break in treatment for "little Avijot" during floods, wishes him speedy recovery
Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law
2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record
Angelina Jolie at TIFF 2025 for 'Couture' premiere
J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter
J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter
J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter
J-K: One terrorist eliminated in Kulgam encounter

QUICK LINKS