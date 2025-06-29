Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Jagannath Rath Yatra Day 3: Three Devotees Killed, Several Injured In The Stampede

Jagannath Rath Yatra Day 3: Three Devotees Killed, Several Injured In The Stampede

At least three devotees lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a stampede near Puri's Gundicha Temple during the Rath Yatra. The crowd surge occurred early Sunday morning as Lord Jagannath’s chariot reached its destination.

Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 08:47:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a tragic stampede that broke out in Shri Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri in the early hours today (Sunday) which led to the demise of three devotee and several injured. 

 The tragedy occurred around 4–5 am when Lord Jagannath’s chariot, Nandighosh, reached the Gundicha Temple. As large crowds surged forward for a glimpse of the deity, crowd barriers collapsed, causing panic and multiple people to fall near the chariot wheels.

Overcrowding Remains The Reason

Authorities identified the deceased as Basanti Sahu of Bolagarh in Khorda district, Premakanti Mohanty, and Prabhati Das from Athantara village under Balianta block. The stampede occurred as the three chariots arrived at their destination and devotees pressed forward to offer prayers. The collapse of crowd control barricades worsened the situation, leading to chaos. Officials said the heavy rush became unmanageable despite security measures and volunteer deployment around the temple corridor.

Over 10 Lakh Devotees Attend Yatra Amid Health Emergencies

The Rath Yatra festivities drew an estimated 10 lakh attendees over two days. On Friday, the first day of the Yatra, over 625 devotees reportedly fell ill due to heat and overcrowding. Saturday recorded another 650 health complaints, with at least 70 devotees hospitalized. Nine patients remained in critical condition. Medical teams, ambulances, and temporary clinics were stationed throughout the route to provide emergency care.

A foreign devotee in Gorangi,  says, “I have been living in India for 20 years. Yesterday was the first day of the Rath Yatra festival. Lakhs of people are coming. By the mercy of Lord Jagannath, I got to take his darshan. Today, I hope I will have the grace to pull Jagannath to Gundicha. This is a very special festival because Lord Jagannath comes out of the temple to see all his devotees and give his mercy…”

The three chariots – Taladwaja of Lord Balabhadra, Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra, and Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath, reached the Gundicha Temple on Saturday. The journey began Friday afternoon following the ceremonial ‘Chhera Pahanra’ performed by Puri’s titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb. Devotees pulled the chariots through the 2.6 km stretch with chants of “Jai Jagannath” and devotional music. The return journey, Bahuda Yatra, will take place on July 5.

Must Read: Meet The Engineer Behind Making Rath Yatra Safer With Brakes

Tags: purirath yatrarath yatra stampede
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?