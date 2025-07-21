LIVE TV
Jagdeep Dhankhar Net Worth: Know Ex-Vice President's Salary, Educational Background, Reason For Resignation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned due to health reasons. Learn about Jagdeep Dhankhar Net Worth, annual salary, his political career with BJP, congress and JD. Get all the details on India's former VP's background and earnings.

Ex Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar - (image sourced from vicepresidentofindia.nic.in)

Published By: Newsx webdesk
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 11:07:21 IST

Important Update: India’s vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has resigned from his important position. He has decided to step down because of health reasons. Many are now curious to know more about his net worth and his earnings as a VP of India and his personal life. Lets take a closer look at the life of this well-known leader.

Meet India’s Ex-Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a very respected name in Indian politics, was serving as the Vice President of our country. Reports show that he earned a good salary for this big role. His yearly pay was ₹48,00,000. This means he got ₹4,00,000 every month. Since the VP also leads the Rajya Sabha (our upper house of Parliament), he received the same pay and perks as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. These earnings follow rules set by a law from 1953. 

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a very respected name in Indian politics, was Vice President of India. The post of VPI has the second highest position in the government of India i.e. just below the President. This means they are the first in line to become President if the existing president steps down or cannot do their job. 

The Vice President has the second highest position in the government, just below the President. This means they are first in line to become President if the President cannot do their job. The Vice President also automatically chairs the Rajya Sabha, a key part of our Parliament. In India, the vice president gets a salary of Rs 400,000 each months (as per Wikipedia). The person cannot hold any other office of profit and get a fully furnished home and medical care, travel benefits and other perks.

Jagdeep Dhankhar ji started his schooling at a small government primary school in Kithana Village. He then went to Ghardhana for middle school and later attended Sainik School in Chittorgarh. For college, he studied Physics at Maharaja’s College in Jaipur, earning an honors degree. After that, he went to the University of Rajasthan to study Law. Later, Mr. Dhankhar ji started his career as a lawyer. Even though no one in his family was a lawyer, he become one of the best legal experts in India. In 1990, the Rajasthan High Court recognized him as a Senior Advocate, a special title for experienced lawyers.

Born in 1951, Jagdeep Dhankhar has had a long and active life in politics. He took on the role of India’s Vice President in 2022. Before that, he was the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022. He also served as a Union Minister in 1990-1991. Mr. Dhankhar has worked with different political groups like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Janata Dal (JD). He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991 and served in Rajasthan’s state assembly from 1993 to 1998. Jagdeep ji is not only a politician but a trained lawyer as well. His many years of different government jobs, show his important efforts and contribution to Indian politics over several decades. His decision to step down due to health concerns marks a moment of reflection on his impactful journey.

