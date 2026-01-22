LIVE TV
Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

At least ten Indian Army soldiers died and multiple were injured after a bulletproof army vehicle plunged nearly 200 feet into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Indian Army vehicle falls into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda (PHOTO: X)
Indian Army vehicle falls into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 22, 2026 15:11:20 IST

Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

Jammu and Kashmir Doda: At least ten soldiers died, and nine others got hurt when an Indian Army vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, January 22. 

The incident happened at Khanni Top, along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. 

According to officials, the army vehicle was bulletproof and carried 17 personnel. They were on their way to a high-altitude post when the driver lost control, and the vehicle plunged about 200 feet down.

Army and police teams rushed in for a joint rescue operation.

They found ten soldiers dead at the scene. Nine others were pulled out injured. Three of them were in critical condition, so they were airlifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised care.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.) 

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

