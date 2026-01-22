Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

Jammu and Kashmir Doda: At least ten soldiers died, and nine others got hurt when an Indian Army vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, January 22.

The incident happened at Khanni Top, along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.

According to officials, the army vehicle was bulletproof and carried 17 personnel. They were on their way to a high-altitude post when the driver lost control, and the vehicle plunged about 200 feet down.





Army and police teams rushed in for a joint rescue operation.

They found ten soldiers dead at the scene. Nine others were pulled out injured. Three of them were in critical condition, so they were airlifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised care.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)