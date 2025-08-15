LIVE TV
Janamasthami Celebrations In North India: Date, Rituals And All You Need To Know

Janamasthami Celebrations In North India: Date, Rituals And All You Need To Know

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti and only Janmashtami as well marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna's photo (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
Lord Krishna's photo (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 15, 2025 20:46:13 IST

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti and only Janmashtami as well marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The Drik Panchang mentions that Krishna Janmashtami is being observed since the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is the 5200+ years old ritualistic celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. In 2025, Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 15th (Friday) as per the Drik Panchang. However, different Hindu sects may observe it on August 16th due to varying traditions regarding the alignment of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra, as per The Times of India.

What are the rituals involved in the Janamasthami celebrations?

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna devotees observe a fast. They also perform the Krishna Abhishekam which is a Hindu ritual of bathing the Lord Krishna’s deity with milk, yogurt, honey, and ghee, as part of a puja or religious ceremony. The devotees chant the 108 names of Lord Krishna and shower the Lord’s idol with flowers. They also visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Devotees also swing a baby idol of Lord Krishna, often referred to as Ladoo Gopal or Bal Krishna, on a jhula. While swinging the baby idol, the devotees also sing hymns and offer prayers. 

What should not be done on Krishna Janmashtami?

1.    Don’t eat non-vegetarian food- On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, people should avoid non-vegetarian food only stick to vegetarian food products. 
2.    Refrain from using words with negative connotations- People should avoid using words with any negative connotation and also not express anger towards anyone on the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami.
3.    Not opening the fast before the prescribed time- The devotees should not break the fast before the prescribed time. 

Also read: Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Guide: Can You Drink Tea or Coffee During Vart

Janamasthami Celebrations In North India: Date, Rituals And All You Need To Know

