Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Guide: Can You Drink Tea or Coffee During Vart

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Guide: Janmashtami is around the corner, and many devotees are set to welcome Lord Krishna with full happiness and excitement. On this sacred day, devotees observe fasts, offer puja, and 56 bhog including makhan mishri, panchamrit, makhana pagg, and more to Lord Krishna. Even many devotees prepare to observe fast (vart) to honour the birth of the Lord. But the main question always arises that “Can I drink tea or coffee during the Janmashtami fast?”. Let’s break down the rule, as it may vary depending on tradition, personal beliefs, and family customs.

Can You Drink Tea and Coffee During Janmashtami Fast

Well, many people do consume tea or coffee while fasting. But you need to be attentive while preparing, as whatever you are putting in your beverages, your regular salt should not be included. Always opt for snedha namak (rock salt) whenever you need. Even while making fasting snacks, use rock salt instead of your regular salt.

Meanwhile, some devotees refrain from drinking tea, coffee, or any other caffeinated drinks as they are considered stimulants and not satvik while fasting. If you are avoiding tea or coffee, then stick to water, milk, and fruits as they are vart approved. And only fruit if you are following phalahar vart.

If You Choose to Drink Tea/Coffee While Fasting

If you choose to drink tea or coffee during fasting, then try using milk instead of any powdered milk, artificial whiteners, or avoid adding chai masala as it may contain regular salt.

Avoid sugar substitutes: if you don’t eat sugar or use something else instead of sugar, like sugar-free or anything, avoid it while fasting. Instead of sugar, you can add jaggery if you want.

Skip biscuits or snacks: don’t eat biscuits or any snacks made of grains, wheat, or regular salt. If you can drink chai or coffee alone, then eat vart snacks like sabudana tikkis, roasted makhanas or nuts.

When to Avoid Tea/Coffee During Fast

When you are on a nirjala vrat, avoid drinking any beverages, as during this type of fasting, devotees don’t drink water or eat any food throughout the day. They can break their fast at midnight after performing puja and offering bhog to Lord Krishna.

If you’re stomach is sensitive and you get easily prone to acidity, dehydration, or headaches, then avoid tea or coffee. It can also slow down your digestive process.

Healthy Alternatives to Tea & Coffee During Janmashtami