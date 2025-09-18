Jewar Noida Airport Launch Date Announced: Here’s When Flights Will Start & Cities To Connect
Jewar Noida Airport Launch Date Announced: Here's When Flights Will Start & Cities To Connect

Noida International Airport (Jewar) will be inaugurated on Oct 30, 2025. Commercial flights to 10 major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata, are expected within 45 days. The airport will focus on cargo, connectivity, and future expansion.

Noida International Airport gears up for Oct 30 launch (Photo: X/@jewar_airport)
Noida International Airport gears up for Oct 30 launch (Photo: X/@jewar_airport)

Published: September 18, 2025 12:13:19 IST

Noida International Airport (NIA) or Jewar Airport will be inaugurated on October 30, 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Wednesday. The new greenfield airport, located around 75 km from Delhi and in Gautam Buddh Nagar, will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Flight Operations Will Commence within 45 Days

Though the inaugural day is scheduled for October 30, commercial operations are expected to commence within 45 days of the formal opening to give time for all the DGCA approvals. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India Express are in discussions to start operations to initiate services. The airport will have connectivity with 10 tier-one cities in Phase I, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. This shall provide additional connectivity to tier-two, tier-three, and international destinations.

Advanced Infrastructure & Cargo Focus

In contrast to IGIA, Jewar Airport is being constructed with a specific emphasis on cargo operations to reinforce trade and logistics within North India. CAT-III infrastructure in the airport enables safe landing in conditions of poor visibility, important especially during the winter season of fog from late December. Runway tests have been successfully carried out, and a commercial plane landed in December 2024.

Connectivity & Transportation

Jewar Airport will be connected by six major highways, a rapid rail-cum-metro line, and pod taxis to provide quick connectivity to passengers and freight. Height limits in the radius of 20 km have been promulgated to local builders as well as authorities to ensure safety of operations.

Capacity & Future Expansion

In the first phase, NIA will be able to handle:

Passenger capacity: 1.2 crore per year

Dedicated cargo facilities from day one

Future plans are:

Terminal 1 expansion to accommodate 3 crore passengers a year

Second terminal and runway to increase capacity to 5 crore passengers a year

Long-term expansion to 7 crore passengers with multiple runways and terminals

Economic Boost & Public-Private Partnership

The airport is being constructed under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is expected to promote regional development, economic growth, and employment generation in Western Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government expects Jewar Airport’s operationalization to act as an investment as well as trade catalyst for the NCR.

With its opening near, travelers and companies can expect a new, high-capacity airport linking Delhi to major cities and serving cargo and logistics operations effectively.

Jewar Noida Airport, Jewar Noida Airport Launch Date

Jewar Noida Airport Launch Date Announced: Here’s When Flights Will Start & Cities To Connect

QUICK LINKS