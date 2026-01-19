Jhansi Horror: Married UP Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Money, Hides Body In Box, Burns Evidence To Escape

A shocking story of premeditated murder has rocked Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, consisting of a retired railway worker killing his cohabiting partner and trying to destroy the evidence at the same time. Ram Singh Parihar, who had two wives and was taking care of many houses, was reportedly the one who killed Preeti, age 35, on or around January 8.

It was after the murder that Parihar packed the dead body in a large metal trunk and then used firewood to burn it. Initially, for the purpose of covering the crime, he threw the ashes in a river that was close by and this was how only burned fragments of bones were left.

Financial Extortion

The reason for this brutal murder seems to be connected to a serious financial disagreement between the murderer and the victim. Preliminary police investigations and the testimony of Parihar’s second wife, Geeta, suggest that the live-in relationship had become very troubled because Preeti was constantly asking for huge amounts of money.

Parihar reportedly said he had already given her several lakhs but was still under pressure for more money. This supposed financial extortion led the retired person to think of a permanent “solution” to the problem, to which he responded by buying firewood under the pretense of needing to stay warm during the winter and masking the smoke coming from the burning body.

Forensic Evidence

The plot was exposed when Parihar tried to shift the heavy, blue metal trunk to his second wife’s house. A loader driver who was suspicious, having noticed the weight and the strange behavior of Parihar’s son, informed the police.

When the cargo was stopped, the officials found a terrible sight which included human bones and coal-like material as forensic evidence. The forensic team has taken these pieces for getting DNA profiles and doing other analyses.

The prime suspect is still free, but the police have arrested his son and another partner in crime, thereby laying out the case with the burnt remains and the complaint of the dead woman’s husband as the basis.

