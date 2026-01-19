40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

A man living in Govindapuram, Kozhikode, allegedly committed suicide due to a heavy load of viral social media allegations, which resulted in his death on a Sunday morning. When his parents tried to call him, he didn’t answer and was found hanging in his room.

The tragic incident happened right after a woman had uploaded a video on the internet in which she accused the man of sexually molesting her during the bus ride from Payyannur railway station. The video went viral almost instantly, accumulating over 2 million views and sparking a massive outrage among the public.

Digital Defamation

The swift propagation of the clip is indicative of how digital defamation can take place in the present day with the same speed as the traditional ones. Family members stated that the dead person was a recluse who could not handle the sudden, universal “character murder” that was done to him through different social media platforms.

She gained 2M views on this video This man is now dead by suicide She starts recording when he's already standing in front of her & his body is much away from her. Then she turns around with her front next to his arm Inappropriate touch or views bait? A life is gone







The woman’s video wanted to bring to light an alleged wrong, but the resulting viral nature of the post caused a social media trial before any legal probe could happen. The deceased’s family points out that he suffered from extreme mental distress and was unable to handle the global exposure to the accusations and the negative tags that came with his name.

Cyber Harassment

This incident strongly emphasizes the perilous increase of cyber harassment that usually follows viral controversies. It has been reported that the victim was relentlessly attacked online and threatened as soon as his name was associated with the video.

Surprisingly, the toxicity cycle did not end there; the woman who first shared the clip also allegedly suffered from cyberattacks. This situation of electronic public justice resulted in a twofold trauma; the nonexistence of moderated discussions and the unavailability of judicial protection were the two factors that led to a fatal result, thus making a family cry and stirring up serious doubts about the accountability of social media.

