LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > 40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

A Kozhikode man allegedly accused in a viral bus sexual harassment video died by suicide, overwhelmed by social media outrage. The incident highlights the deadly impact of digital defamation, cyber harassment, and online public trials before any legal investigation takes place.

Kozhikode Man Dies by Suicide After Viral Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation Sparks Online Outrage (Pc: X)
Kozhikode Man Dies by Suicide After Viral Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation Sparks Online Outrage (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 19, 2026 02:22:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

A man living in Govindapuram, Kozhikode, allegedly committed suicide due to a heavy load of viral social media allegations, which resulted in his death on a Sunday morning. When his parents tried to call him, he didn’t answer and was found hanging in his room.

You Might Be Interested In

The tragic incident happened right after a woman had uploaded a video on the internet in which she accused the man of sexually molesting her during the bus ride from Payyannur railway station. The video went viral almost instantly, accumulating over 2 million views and sparking a massive outrage among the public.

Digital Defamation

The swift propagation of the clip is indicative of how digital defamation can take place in the present day with the same speed as the traditional ones. Family members stated that the dead person was a recluse who could not handle the sudden, universal “character murder” that was done to him through different social media platforms.

You Might Be Interested In



The woman’s video wanted to bring to light an alleged wrong, but the resulting viral nature of the post caused a social media trial before any legal probe could happen. The deceased’s family points out that he suffered from extreme mental distress and was unable to handle the global exposure to the accusations and the negative tags that came with his name.

Cyber Harassment

This incident strongly emphasizes the perilous increase of cyber harassment that usually follows viral controversies. It has been reported that the victim was relentlessly attacked online and threatened as soon as his name was associated with the video.

Surprisingly, the toxicity cycle did not end there; the woman who first shared the clip also allegedly suffered from cyberattacks. This situation of electronic public justice resulted in a twofold trauma; the nonexistence of moderated discussions and the unavailability of judicial protection were the two factors that led to a fatal result, thus making a family cry and stirring up serious doubts about the accountability of social media.

Also Read: Seven Soldiers Injured In A Gunfight In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar; 3 Jaish Terrorists ‘Holed Up’

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 2:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee’s TMC: Calls For An End To ‘Jungle Raj’ In West Bengal, Says ‘Daughters Are Not Safe’

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

‘Why Are Americans Paying For AI In India?’ Trump’s Aide Peter Navarro Sparks Controversy With Blunt Criticism Amid US‑India Tensions

IndiGo Faces Bomb Scare: Mumbai To Bagdogra Flight Makes An Emergency Landing In Lucknow, Message Written On A Toilet Paper Recovered

‘Flashing His Phone, Begging for Help’: 27-Year-Old Engineer Drowns After SUV Falls Into 70 Ft Flooded Noida Pit, Police Hear His Screams But No Rescue

LATEST NEWS

40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

Who Is Gilli Nata? Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner Lifts Trophy, Bags Rs 50 Lakh, Drives Home Brand-New SUV

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

What Records Has Virat Kohli Broken Till Now? 28,000 Runs, No.1 Rank, Endless Centuries; A Kohli Masterclass

Giorgia Meloni To Mark Carney: Who Is On Donald Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza, Why Israel Is Concerned And Unhappy

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Virat Kohli’s Ton Goes In Vain As New Zealand Register 41-Run Win Against India In 3rd ODI; Win Series 2-1

Deadly Blast At China Steel Factory Kills Two, Five Workers Still Missing, Rescue Operations Launched

40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO
40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO
40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO
40-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Viral Kozhikode Bus Sexual Harassment Allegation By Woman Sparks Outrage | Watch Shocking VIDEO

QUICK LINKS