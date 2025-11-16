Jharkhand Horror: 21-Year-Old Widow Burned Alive by Lover and His Wife; Here’s What Happened Next

A shocking case of brutal violence has emerged from Jharkhand’s Dumka district, where a 21-year-old widow was allegedly set on fire by her lover and his wife in a horrifying act of betrayal.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sitasal village in the Shikaripara police station area in the evening on November 13.

Amit Lakra, the officer-in-charge of Shikaripara police station, said, “An FIR has been filed based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Phulmani Hansda. The victim is being treated at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in adjoining West Bengal.”

The victim has been identified as Maku Murmu, who was in an alleged relationship with a man, identified as Mongala Dehri, for three years.

Couple Allegedly Used Petrol From Victim’s Home

According to Hansda’s complaint, Dehri and his wife went to Murmu’s home in Sitasal village on November 13, where a heated confrontation broke out. During the altercation, they allegedly grabbed a can of petrol kept in the house and set her ablaze.

Police arrested Dehri on Saturday evening, while his wife remains on the run. A manhunt has been launched to locate her, the officer added.

