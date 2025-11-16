Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Police said that a woman was killed by her fiance in their home in Bhavnagar city in Gujarat, an hour before the couple was to wed on Saturday.

The case that occurred close to Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake was during an argument between the couple over a saree and money.

Gujarat Horror: Fiancé Beats Woman to Death in Bhavnagar

The police said that the alleged victim Soni Himmat Rathod and the accused Sajan Baraiya had been living together in the past one to one-and-half-years. They were involved and majority of the rituals were done. On Saturday night they were supposed to get married.

But, an argument erupted between the two over a saree and money only an hour before the wedding, the police said. Sajan struck Soni with an iron pipe in rage and even banged the wall on her head.

The house was also vandalised by the accused before he escaped the location. A police team speeded to the scene on being informed about the incident to get a report on the situation.

Police Probe Bhavnagar Wedding-Day Killing

The couple were also cohabiting against the wishes of their families. One was living with another one to one-and-a-half years. Yesterday was their wedding. Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Singhal said that the two quarreled over saree and money.

Sajan used an iron pipe to strike Soni in the process of the argument. He also hit her on the head against the wall causing her death. They have sent their bodies to be post-mortem and a thorough investigation is being done on their case, he added.

Sources said that the accused had also engaged in a fight with a neighbour on Saturday and a police complaint had been filed against him.

Sajan, as per reports, damaged properties and cars and walked off with the threat that now he will take kerosene-petrol, and burn everything down.

There is also another complaint that has been filed, relating to the killing.

