LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

A woman in Bhavnagar was killed by her fiancé just an hour before their wedding after a heated argument over a saree and money. Police say accused Sajan Baraiya attacked Soni Rathod with an iron pipe and vandalised the house before fleeing. Investigations and multiple complaints are underway.

Bride murdered hours before wedding in Gujarat (PHOTO: X)
Bride murdered hours before wedding in Gujarat (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 16, 2025 14:55:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Police said that a woman was killed by her fiance in their home in Bhavnagar city in Gujarat, an hour before the couple was to wed on Saturday.

The case that occurred close to Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake was during an argument between the couple over a saree and money. 

Gujarat Horror: Fiancé Beats Woman to Death in Bhavnagar

The police said that the alleged victim Soni Himmat Rathod and the accused Sajan Baraiya had been living together in the past one to one-and-half-years. They were involved and majority of the rituals were done. On Saturday night they were supposed to get married.

But, an argument erupted between the two over a saree and money only an hour before the wedding, the police said. Sajan struck Soni with an iron pipe in rage and even banged the wall on her head. 

The house was also vandalised by the accused before he escaped the location. A police team speeded to the scene on being informed about the incident to get a report on the situation.

Police Probe Bhavnagar Wedding-Day Killing

The couple were also cohabiting against the wishes of their families. One was living with another one to one-and-a-half years. Yesterday was their wedding. Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Singhal said that the two quarreled over saree and money. 

Sajan used an iron pipe to strike Soni in the process of the argument. He also hit her on the head against the wall causing her death. They have sent their bodies to be post-mortem and a thorough investigation is being done on their case, he added. 

Sources said that the accused had also engaged in a fight with a neighbour on Saturday and a police complaint had been filed against him. 

Sajan, as per reports, damaged properties and cars and walked off with the threat that now he will take kerosene-petrol, and burn everything down.

There is also another complaint that has been filed, relating to the killing. 

ALSO READ: RSS Activist Dies By Suicide After BJP Rejects Ticket, Congress Leader Tharoor Says, ‘My Friends In BJP Must See What’s Going Wrong Inside…’

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 2:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gujaratlatest crime newslatest viral newstrending news

RELATED News

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

Five Killed After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Sand-Filled Tractor In Madhya Pradesh, Sparks Urgent Safety Demands

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

Ferozepur Shocker: RSS Leader’s Son Murdered By Bike-Borne Assailants, BJP Warns Gangsters Accusing CM Bhagwant Mann Of Leaving Punjab Unattended

‘I Am More Mentally And Physically Drained’: KL Rahul Takes A Brutal Dig At LSG Boss Sanjiv Goenka Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

LATEST NEWS

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

What Is Amazon LEO? The Satellite Internet Project Aiming to Take On Elon Musk’s Starlink

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Alleges West Bengal Governor Supplied Arms To BJP Leaders At Raj Bhavan, Sparks Fresh Row

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Ind vs SA 1st Test: India Bowled Out For 93 As South Africa Seal Historic Win At Eden Gardens, First SA Test Victory On Indian Soil In 15 Years

Big Update On 8th Pay Commission: Govt Clarifies DA Hike, 8th CPC Benefits For Pensioners, Says Rule Change Applies Only To…

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot. Check Complete Standings

Would You Pay Rs 600 For A Hug? China’s ‘Man Mum’ Trend Says Yes

‘This Is What Team India Wanted’: Saurav Ganguly Takes A Sharp Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill For Eden Gardens Pitch Chaos

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly
Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly
Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly
Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

QUICK LINKS