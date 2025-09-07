LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 10:43:09 IST

West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): A naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district, officials said on Sunday.

The joint operation involved the district police and COBRA battalion, and led to the recovery of weapons, including an SLR rifle.

Michaelraj S, spokesperson of the Jharkhand Police and IG Operations, said, “A hardcore naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces comprising the district police and COBRA battalion in Chaibasa. Weapons, including an SLR rifle, have been recovered. Operation is underway.”

The operation is still underway. More details are awaited.

On Tuesday, in a major blow to the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit, nine active Naxals, including zonal and sub-zonal commanders, surrendered before security forces in Latehar.

In a post on X, CRPF said, “In a significant setback to the JJMP outfit, 09 active Naxals–including Zonal and Sub-Zonal Commanders and 05 carrying cash rewards–surrendered today before senior officers of CRPF, SSB and Jharkhand Police at the SP Office, Latehar.”

Twelve firearms (05 AK rifles, 03 SLRs, 04 self-loading rifles), 26 magazines, and over 1,700 live rounds were recovered from their possession.

Earlier on August 30, security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, an official said.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria stated on Friday that a joint operation was carried out on August 24 by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“DRG, STF, and ITBP conducted an anti-Naxal operation on August 24, in which we recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition. We conducted operations at various places in the Abujhmad area, and we found that the surrendered Naxalites were dumping their weapons. We recovered these weapons from 4-5 places,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anti-Naxal operationchaibasa-areaCRPFhardcore-naxal-killedjharkhandnaxal-encounter

RELATED News

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli

LATEST NEWS

After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis
What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

QUICK LINKS