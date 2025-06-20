Live Tv
Home > India > Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 9 Killed In Horrific Road Accident On Purulia-Jamshedpur Highway

Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 9 Killed In Horrific Road Accident On Purulia-Jamshedpur Highway

A fatal road accident on the Purulia-Jamshedpur National Highway in West Bengal’s Purulia district claimed the lives of nine Jharkhand residents returning from a wedding. The Bolero collided head-on with a trailer truck, leaving no survivors.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 12:04:55 IST

Nine people from Jharkhand lost their lives in a tragic road accident early Friday morning on the Purulia-Jamshedpur National Highway (NH-18). The victims, who had travelled to Adabna village in Purulia district for a wedding, were returning home to Tilaitar village under Nimdi police station limits in Jharkhand.

The accident occurred near Namshol Primary School in the Balrampur police station area of Purulia. According to police sources, the Bolero vehicle, carrying all nine passengers including the driver, collided head-on with a heavy trailer truck coming from the opposite direction.

Collision Near Namshol Leaves No Survivors

The collision was so severe that the front end of the Bolero was completely destroyed. Eyewitnesses said both vehicles appeared to lose control before crashing into each other. The impact took place while the car was crossing a stretch of the highway in the Namshol area, where visibility and road width are known to be problematic.

Locals who witnessed the crash quickly rushed to help and initiated a rescue operation before the police arrived. All nine victims were pulled out of the wrecked vehicle and rushed to a nearby primary health centre.

However, doctors at the centre confirmed that none of the passengers survived. All nine individuals were declared brought dead due to the severity of their injuries.

Victims Had Just Attended a Wedding Celebration

According to local sources, the passengers had travelled to Purulia to attend a wedding in the Barabazar police station area, specifically in Adabna. The group had hired the Bolero to travel from Tilaitar in Jharkhand, and were on their way back when the accident occurred.

Police officials from Balrampur station have begun a formal investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that high speed and possible mechanical failure could have contributed to the accident.

Police Investigation Underway, Locals Demand Safety Measures

Police have seized both the vehicles involved the Bolero and the trailer truck for forensic examination. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem at the Purulia District Hospital.

Locals have expressed grief and anger over the frequent accidents reported on this stretch of NH-18, which connects Jharkhand to West Bengal. Several villagers in the area have now demanded that authorities install speed breakers, signboards, and CCTV surveillance along the route to prevent further tragedies.

The news of the fatal crash has left the Tilaitar village in shock. All the victims belonged to the same area and were reportedly known to each other. Preparations for their last rites have begun in their native village, where grieving families and community members gathered in mourning.

District officials from Jharkhand and Purulia are expected to meet to coordinate further steps, including possible compensation and road safety measures in the affected region.

(With inputs from source)

ALSO READ: Manipur Gun Violence Escalates: Kuki Woman Killed In Churachandpur Crossfire, Meitei Farmer Injured In Bishnupur

Tags: jharkhandjharkhand wedding tragedypurulia-jamshedpur highway
