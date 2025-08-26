J&K: Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Route Leaves At Least 5 Dead And 14 Others Injured

Massive rainfall has been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) today, August 26, Tuesday. The rainfall has also led to landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Due to this landslide, at least 5 people were reported dead and 14 others were left injured, as reported by the news agency PTI quoting officials.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s statement on X

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has issued an update related to the landslide incident. In the statement, they wrote, “A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di #VaishnoDevi #YatraUpdate”.

— Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (@OfficialSMVDSB) August 26, 2025

Doda district in Jammu jolted by cloudburst

Apart from the Mata Vaishno Devi route, loss of life and property has also been recorded in other districts like Doda district in Jammu. The Charu Nallah, Bhalesa region of Doda district in Jammu was jolted by cloudburst on August 26, Tuesday. Flash floods were triggered in the Doda district by the cloudburst which led to four deaths and also destruction of property. An ANI report mentions that continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has led to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones. Due to this, several link roads as well as stretches of the national highway have been closed.

— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

What did Union MoS(Ind. Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said about the cloudburst?

Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the cloudburst in Doda. According to Dr Jitendra Singh, “Just Now Spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh. According to him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa. So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office.”