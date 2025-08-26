LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead

Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead

The Charu Nallah, Bhalesa region of Doda district in Jammu was jolted by cloudburst on August 26, Tuesday.

Doda photo (Photo Credit- ANI)
Doda photo (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 26, 2025 16:48:37 IST

The Charu Nallah, Bhalesa region of Doda district in Jammu was jolted by cloudburst on August 26, Tuesday. Flash floods were triggered in the Doda district by the cloudburst which led to four deaths and also destruction of property. An ANI report mentions that continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has led to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones. Due to this, several link roads as well as stretches of the national highway have been closed. 

What did Union MoS(Ind. Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said about the cloudburst?

Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the cloudburst in Doda. According to Dr Jitendra Singh, “Just Now Spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh. According to him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa. So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office.”

What are the helpline numbers for different districts in Jammu?

1. Jammu – 0191-2571616
2. Samba – 01923-241004, 01923-246915
3. Kathua – 01922-238796
4. Poonch – 01965-2200888
5. Rajouri – 01962-295895
6. Udhampur – 01992-272727, 01992-272728
7. Reasi – 9419839557
8. Ramban – 01998-29550, 01998-266790
9. Doda – 9596776203
10. Kishtwar – 9484217492

What other precautionary measures have been taken to avert further loss of lives?

As cited in a PTI new agency report, the officials said that the traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning. As per the officials, this was done following shooting of stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.
According to the officials, the vehicular movement on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was suspended at Udhampur in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir. The officials added that it was raining heavily all along the highway when last reports were received.

Also read: Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts

Tags: Doda district cloudburstDoda district heavy rainfallDoda district Jammu

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead
Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead
Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead
Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?