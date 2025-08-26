Jammu’s Doda District Jolted By Cloudburst, 4 Reported Dead

The Charu Nallah, Bhalesa region of Doda district in Jammu was jolted by cloudburst on August 26, Tuesday. Flash floods were triggered in the Doda district by the cloudburst which led to four deaths and also destruction of property. An ANI report mentions that continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has led to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones. Due to this, several link roads as well as stretches of the national highway have been closed.

#WATCH | Doda, Jammu and Kashmir | Continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has triggered landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, leading to the closure of several link roads as well as stretches of the national highway. pic.twitter.com/0EuHmW5XNu — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

What did Union MoS(Ind. Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said about the cloudburst?

Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the cloudburst in Doda. According to Dr Jitendra Singh, “Just Now Spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh. According to him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa. So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office.”

#Doda:

Just Now Spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh. According to him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa. So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 26, 2025

What are the helpline numbers for different districts in Jammu?

1. Jammu – 0191-2571616

2. Samba – 01923-241004, 01923-246915

3. Kathua – 01922-238796

4. Poonch – 01965-2200888

5. Rajouri – 01962-295895

6. Udhampur – 01992-272727, 01992-272728

7. Reasi – 9419839557

8. Ramban – 01998-29550, 01998-266790

9. Doda – 9596776203

10. Kishtwar – 9484217492

What other precautionary measures have been taken to avert further loss of lives?

As cited in a PTI new agency report, the officials said that the traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning. As per the officials, this was done following shooting of stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.

According to the officials, the vehicular movement on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was suspended at Udhampur in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir. The officials added that it was raining heavily all along the highway when last reports were received.

Also read: Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts