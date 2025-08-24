LIVE TV
Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts

Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued advisories after IMD forecast heavy rains from August 23 to 26. Two people died in rain-related incidents in Reasi and Kathua, while a recent cloudburst in Kishtwar killed 65 and left dozens missing. Rescue teams and leaders continue relief operations in affected areas.

Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir
Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 10:25:54 IST

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued advisories after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate to heavy rains across the Union Territory from August 23 to 26. Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar released separate advisories urging people to remain cautious. Along with rainfall, the IMD also warned of possible landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts during this period. Officials asked residents to avoid non-essential travel, particularly in low-lying or flood-prone areas. District emergency operation centres have been set up at Deputy Commissioners’ offices to provide immediate response in case of emergencies.

Two Dead in Rain-Related Incidents

Two people lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents reported in Reasi and Kathua districts on Saturday, officials confirmed. In Reasi’s Mahore region, a landslide struck near Malai Nallah, killing Shahbaz Ahmad of Jamlan village. Two others, Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani, sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. In Kathua district, a man identified as Ravi died after flash floods swept away his vehicle while crossing an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park. Rescue teams later recovered his body in a joint operation carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police.

Cloudburst Tragedy in Kishtwar

Kishtwar district recently witnessed massive devastation due to a cloudburst in Chisoti village. Flash floods triggered by the incident killed 65 people and left more than 100 injured. Reports confirmed that around 70 persons remain missing. Multiple rescue teams, including the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and local volunteers, launched an extensive rescue operation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the affected area to oversee operations and announced ex-gratia relief for the victims. Authorities continue search efforts for the missing persons.

Leaders Visit Cloudburst-Hit Area

Top leaders visited Kishtwar to review the situation following the tragedy. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally met survivors and assured support to families of the deceased and injured. He announced financial compensation for affected families. Union Home Minister Jitendra Singh also reached the site to assess damage and coordinate rescue work with central agencies.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the cloudburst-hit village and interacted with locals during the relief operations. Officials confirmed that efforts are still underway to locate missing persons, while damaged infrastructure is being restored to ensure supplies reach affected communities.

Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts

Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts

Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts
Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts
Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts
Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Cloudbursts In Several Parts

