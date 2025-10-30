LIVE TV
Home > India > Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

Justice Surya Kant has been appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will take charge on November 24, after CJI B.R. Gavai retires. This marks the first time a jurist from Haryana will head the Supreme Court. Justice Kant’s tenure will continue until February 9, 2027.

Justice Surya Kant appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. (Photo: X)
Justice Surya Kant appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 30, 2025 18:58:26 IST

In a major development for India’s judiciary, the Union government on Thursday officially notified the appointment of Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will take oath on November 24, a day after the current CJI Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai demits office on November 23.

Justice Surya Kant, currently the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India. His tenure will run until February 9, 2027, giving him approximately 14 months in office. This marks a historic moment as Justice Kant will be the first Chief Justice of India from Haryana.

(This is a breaking story..more details will be updated soon)

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:54 PM IST
