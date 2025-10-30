Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

In a major development for India’s judiciary, the Union government on Thursday officially notified the appointment of Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will take oath on November 24, a day after the current CJI Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai demits office on November 23.

Justice Surya Kant, currently the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India. His tenure will run until February 9, 2027, giving him approximately 14 months in office. This marks a historic moment as Justice Kant will be the first Chief Justice of India from Haryana.

(This is a breaking story..more details will be updated soon)