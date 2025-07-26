Home > India > Kargil Vijay Diwas: 26 Years Of Victory Against Pakistan, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh And Others Pays Tribute

India observed the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the brave soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and PM Modi honoured the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 26, 2025 09:10:02 IST

India observes the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, remembering the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. The nation marked the occasion with solemn tributes and remembrance events across the country.

Families of martyrs visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, where they searched for and clicked photographs beside the nameplates of their loved ones. These nameplates carry the names of brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the country. The Kargil War Memorial remained the focal point of the day’s observances, with visuals from the site showing emotional moments.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted his tribute on X, saying, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation’s honour in the toughest of terrains. Their supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service.”

Singh reiterated the nation’s gratitude to those who stood firm in extreme conditions and protected India’s sovereignty with valour and determination. His message resonated with people across the country.

PM Modi Salutes Kargil Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs through a post on X. He wrote, “Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valor of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation’s pride.

Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!” The Prime Minister’s post highlighted the courage and dedication of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil conflict and remembered their role in defending the country’s honour.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar pays tribute to the brave soldiers of the Kargil War. 

