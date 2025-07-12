‘No Talk Of CM Change’: Congress Denies Leadership Rift In Karnataka

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday dismissed speculation about a change in the state’s leadership, stating that there has been no discussion on the matter within the party and that only the Congress high command can take such a decision. Kharge questioned the basis of the speculation and said media reports on the issue hold no value.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Who said that the leadership is going to be changed?… Randeep Singh Surjewala was in the state for 3-4 days, evaluating the performance of our MLAs, ministers, and the government. When there is no talk about change in leadership, it does not matter what anyone says to the media. The party high command decides such things that is what has been said by the CM and the DCM. There should be no speculation…”

His remarks come a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also denied reports of a leadership change. Siddaramaiah said there had been no discussion with the Congress high command regarding the matter.

“How many times do I tell you, it (speculations around Karnataka CM post) was not discussed at all? This issue was not discussed at all with the high command,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddramaiah, who is in Delhi, met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with other senior party leaders on Thursday, fanning the speculation over a possible CM change in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also reacted to the speculation, saying that the issue has already been addressed and there is no need to repeat the same answers.

“The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala). When an answer has been provided, it’s not good to speak again and again, and asking the same thing again and again is also not right. You don’t want to make any comment now, and it’s unnecessary.” Shivakumar said.

When asked about some MLAs reportedly demanding that he replace Siddaramaiah as CM, Shivakumar said, “There will be aspirational statements by some, it could be you as well, but it’s unnecessary to make a comment now.”

(With ANI Inputs, Except headline, no details in the article are edited)

