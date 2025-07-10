LIVE TV
No Vacancy For CM Post: Siddaramaiah On Change Of Guard Buzz In Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed all speculations about a possible leadership change in the state, stating that there is “no vacancy” and he will complete his five-year term. His remarks come amid growing buzz over a power tussle with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as both leaders have been in Delhi for the past two days. Siddaramaiah denied the existence of any 50-50 power-sharing formula and reiterated that no discussion on a change of guard has taken place, adding that both leaders will abide by the party high command’s decision.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 16:25:34 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday put all speculations to rest about a possible change of guard in the southern state saying that there is ‘no vacancy’ and he will complete his five year term.

The remarks came in the wake of the power struggle with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, as both have been camping in the national capital for past two days. 

It was Shivakumar, who had first arrived on Tuesday and Siddaramaiah arriving a day later. The speculations got strong buzz after Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress unit chief met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 10 Janpath on Wednesday morning. 

Responding to NewsX question, Siddaramaiah said, “DK Shivakumar himself said there is no vacancy for the Chief Minister post. And today I am repeating the same that there is no vacancy for the CM post.” 

When asked that if the party had agreed to rotational Chief Ministerial post and if there ass any vacancy for the post, he said,  “There is no 50-50 formula. I am the Chief Minister of Karnataka.”

Siddaramaiah, when pressed further that few MLAs have been echoing their sentiments for a change of guard, said, “No discussion taken place.”

He also said that whatever decision is taken by the party high command both of us will follow and full obey.

He also said that there is no appointment with Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to party sources, tension has been simmering in Siddaramaiah as well as Shivakumar camp for the last few months. 

The Congress has faced the issue of leadership crisis in Karnataka and the party had to rush incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala to Karnataka earlier this month. 

Surjewala had also refuted the claims of any possible change in guard in the state along with Shivakumar. 

