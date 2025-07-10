LIVE TV
Rajnath Singh Turns 73, PM Modi Wishes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Birthday, Guess His Birthplace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, praising his commitment and efforts in strengthening India’s defence sector.

July 10, 2025

Minister of Defence of India – Rajnath Singh turns 73 today. Greeting him on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He’s distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Singh thanked the Prime Minister for his message and praised his leadership, saying, “Your recent 5-nation official visit is a testimony to India’s rising clout and stature.”

Rajnath Singh’s early life

Born on July 10, 1951 in Chakia village of Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is the first BJP Chief to become National President for three times. He did his masters in Physics from Gorakhpur University and started his career as a lecturer in Physics at K.B. Post Graduate College in Mirzapur. 

He joined RSS at the age of 13 which helped him shape his political Foundation. 

He formally entered politics through the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later emerged as a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  He served as Education Minister of the state in 1991, introducing the anti-copying law. In 2000, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and implemented several key reforms in governance.

 At the national level, Singh held portfolios such as Minister of Surface Transport and Agriculture. He served twice as BJP National President and played a crucial role in expanding the party’s base. As Home Minister from 2014 to 2019, he focused on internal security, and since 2019, he has led the Defence Ministry.

Rajnath Singh As Defence Minister

As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has led key initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s defence sector. He implemented strategic policies promoting indigenous manufacturing under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) campaign. 

Tags: BirthdayMinister of Defence of Indiapm modi’rajnath singhRajnath Singh Birthday

