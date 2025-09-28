Karur stampede: Union MoS Suresh Gopi expresses condolences to bereaved families

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Thrissur, Actor Suresh Gopi, on Sunday, expressed condolences to the families of the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic stampede incident that occured in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, MoS Gopi wrote, “Extremely saddened by the tragic stampede incident that occurred during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, yesterday (September 27). My heartfelt condolences to the families of the individuals who lost their lives. May the bereaved families find strength during this difficult time, and may those injured recover soon. The pain of such incidents is indescribable”.

MoS Gopi, praying for the speedy recovery of those affected, hoped for a fair and impartial investigation into this tragedy.

Union Minister Gopi further wrote, “Let’s hope the investigation into this tragedy remains fair, impartial, and above politics. The focus should be on uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for the victims, rather than politicizing the incident. Let’s pray for the speedy recovery of those affected and stand together in solidarity with the victims’ families.”

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagendran reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur on Sunday, where the injured from the stampede are undergoing treatment.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also called for the cancellation of all party programs for the next two days.

“The heart-wrenching deaths that occurred in Karur are a tragic incident. The loss is irreplaceable. Words cannot describe it. There are no words to console the families of those who have been lost. Let us pray to God that all the brothers and sisters receiving treatment in the hospital recover fully. As per the instructions of our state president, all programs planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next 2 days have been cancelled,” said the BJP state unit

The stampede had taken place on Saturday during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, claiming 39 lives.

State Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition.

Speaking to ANI, Rajakumari said, “The total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The number of patients was 52. Only two patients are critical and on a ventilator. Before noon, we will finish all postmortems and hand over the bodies to the family members. The government has arranged accommodation, food and other things.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.