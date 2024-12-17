Katra To Remain Shut On Dec 18 To Protest The Ropeway Project

Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Katra, a town that serves as a base for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is set to observe a complete shutdown on December 18 to protest the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project. The protest, organized by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, has gained significant support from local shopkeepers, pony wallahs, porters, and other stakeholders who are concerned about the impact the project will have on their livelihoods.

The ropeway, which aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, a key route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, was introduced by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in November. The project intends to offer a quicker and more convenient journey for pilgrims. However, the local community is alarmed, fearing the cable car will bypass Katra, where many businesses cater to pilgrims, including shops, horse and pony services, and porters. The shutdown was called in response to concerns that the town’s economy would suffer as pilgrims would no longer need to stop in Katra on their way to the shrine.

Members of the Sangharsh Samiti argue that the ropeway will divert the flow of pilgrims, directly impacting local businesses that rely on the footfall of visitors. Horse, pony, and palki owners have raised concerns about the potential loss of income due to the reduction in pilgrim traffic.

Karan Singh, a Congress member and committee representative, stated that the opposition could be alleviated with proper compensation for those affected by the project. However, he expressed frustration over vague assurances from the authorities, which have only fueled anger among the citizens.

The protest has gained momentum, with hundreds of people marching through the streets of Katra, chanting slogans against the project. Among the demonstrators was former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma, who showed solidarity with the cause. The shutdown on December 18 will involve a halt in business activities, public transport, and the closure of markets in Katra.

This growing opposition highlights the tension between development projects and local interests, as the residents of Katra continue to voice their concerns about the long-term economic impact of the proposed ropeway system.

