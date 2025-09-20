LIVE TV
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Project, Demands Strong Action

Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Project, Demands Strong Action

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha came down heavily on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what she termed as “criminal silence” on the Karnataka government’s move to raise the height of the Almatti dam. Kavitha urged Revanth Reddy to join Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy at the upcoming Krishna River Board meeting in Hyderabad and strongly register Telangana’s objections.

Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Project, Demands Strong Action

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 20, 2025 15:28:09 IST

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha came down heavily on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what she termed as “criminal silence” on the Karnataka government’s move to raise the height of the Almatti dam. Addressing a press meet at Telangana Jagruthi office, Kavitha warned that Telangana’s lifeline, the Krishna River, would face severe water scarcity if the project goes ahead.

“Karnataka has already decided in its Cabinet meeting to raise the height by 5 meters and store an additional 100 TMC of water by acquiring 1.3 lakh acres of land. While Maharashtra has openly opposed the move, citing submergence of two districts, Telangana’s Chief Minister remains unmoved,” she alleged.

Kavitha urged Revanth Reddy to join Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy at the upcoming Krishna River Board meeting in Hyderabad and strongly register Telangana’s objections. “If he can approach the courts on Group-1 recruitment unnecessarily, why can’t he approach the Supreme Court on an issue that affects millions in Telangana? If the state government fails, Jagruthi will take the matter to the apex court,” she declared.

Kavitha accused the Chief Minister of compromising Telangana’s interests by appointing former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das as Irrigation Advisor. “How can someone who served Andhra’s interests work for Telangana? He must be removed immediately,” she demanded.

Targeting the CM further, Kavitha said Revanth Reddy had ignored Backward Classes (BCs), with not even a single review meeting held so far. “If reservations and welfare are neglected, Jagruthi will gherao the homes of the Chief Minister and ministers,” she warned. She also alleged that BRS media wings and leaders were deliberately targeting her politically.

Speaking on the upcoming Batukamma festival, Kavitha said she would attend celebrations in her hometown Chintamadaka. She demanded that the Congress government not rename Batukamma sarees after Indiramma. “The festival belongs to Telangana women. Names should reflect Telangana’s culture, not political legacies,” she asserted.

Kavitha ended saying that Revanth Reddy’s approach was slowly distancing Telangana from its cultural roots.

Tags: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, hyderabad, President K Kavitha, telangana, Telangana Jagruthi

Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Project, Demands Strong Action

