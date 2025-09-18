Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

The controversy over the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival has reached the Supreme Court.

Petitioner H S Gaurav moved the Apex Court after Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea.

The matter was mentioned before the bench led by the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday with a petition challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the event.

The top court agrees to hear the matter on Friday.

Earlier on September 15, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi of the Karnataka High Court declined to interfere with the government’s decision.

The High Court ruled that interfaith participation in cultural and religious festivals does not violate constitutional principles.

The court dismissed petitions filed by former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Girish Kumar T, Sowmya R, and Bengaluru-based petitioner H.S. Gaurav.

The High Court observed that it was not convinced by the argument that inviting a person of a different faith to the event would violate any constitutional or legal rights.

The petitioners argued that the inauguration involves the ceremonial lighting of a lamp before the sanctum sanctorum of the Chamundeswari temple, a ritual that should not be performed by a non-Hindu.

However, the State defended its decision as being consistent with Karnataka’s tradition of inclusivity in public celebrations.

The row has sparked political debate, with BJP leaders questioning Mushtaq’s selection and alleging disrespect to religious traditions. Meanwhile, police have registered cases over communal posts on social media relating to the controversy.

Banu Mushtaq, 62, is a noted Kannada writer, activist, and former participant in farmers’ and Kannada language movements.

She made history in May 2025 as the first Kannada author to win the International Booker Prize for her short story collection Edeya Hanate (Heart Lamp), translated into English by Deepa Bhasth.

The 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival, beginning on September 22, is one of Karnataka’s grandest events, drawing nearly five million visitors annually from India and abroad.

