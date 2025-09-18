Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Petitioner H S Gaurav moved the Apex Court after Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea. The 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival, beginning on September 22, is one of Karnataka’s grandest events, drawing nearly five million visitors annually from India and abroad.

Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: September 18, 2025 14:38:49 IST

The controversy over the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival has reached the Supreme Court. 

Petitioner H S Gaurav moved the Apex Court after Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea. 

The matter was mentioned before the bench led by the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday with a petition challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the event. 

The top court agrees to hear the matter on Friday.

Earlier on September 15, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi of the Karnataka High Court declined to interfere with the government’s decision.

The High Court ruled that interfaith participation in cultural and religious festivals does not violate constitutional principles. 

The court dismissed petitions filed by former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Girish Kumar T, Sowmya R, and Bengaluru-based petitioner H.S. Gaurav. 

The High Court observed that it was not convinced by the argument that inviting a person of a different faith to the event would violate any constitutional or legal rights.

The petitioners argued that the inauguration involves the ceremonial lighting of a lamp before the sanctum sanctorum of the Chamundeswari temple, a ritual that should not be performed by a non-Hindu. 

However, the State defended its decision as being consistent with Karnataka’s tradition of inclusivity in public celebrations.

The row has sparked political debate, with BJP leaders questioning Mushtaq’s selection and alleging disrespect to religious traditions. Meanwhile, police have registered cases over communal posts on social media relating to the controversy.

Banu Mushtaq, 62, is a noted Kannada writer, activist, and former participant in farmers’ and Kannada language movements. 

She made history in May 2025 as the first Kannada author to win the International Booker Prize for her short story collection Edeya Hanate (Heart Lamp), translated into English by Deepa Bhasth.

The 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival, beginning on September 22, is one of Karnataka’s grandest events, drawing nearly five million visitors annually from India and abroad.

Also Read: Apollo Hospitals Unveils Asia’s First Women-dedicated Cancer Centre In Delhi; ‘Will Work Together To Make Delhi A Hub For Healthcare,’ Says CM

Tags: karnataka high courtMysuru Dasara festivalsupreme courtSupreme Court of India

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Toda0y 18-09-2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 590 announced check winner lottery number PU 735716 @statelottery.kerala.gov.in
Security Forces Step Up Operations In Manipur, Militants Apprehended, Narcotics And Arms Seized
Alstone Reinvents Cladding Storytelling with Kartik Aaryan’s Iconic Monologue in Latest TVC
Himachal monsoon: 564 roads blocked, 525 power distribution transformers disrupted

LATEST NEWS

Japanese boy band 'JO1' to visit India for first time
Tovino Thomas and Nazariya Nazim collaborate for Muhsin Parari's directorial film
One Battle After Another: Sean Penn calls Paul Thomas Anderson "film genius"
Motorola Offers Lowest-Ever Prices on Top Smartphones During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, Kicking Off Sept 23rd
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Try These Viral Prompts To Transform Your Profile Picture Instantly
"India is the best team in Asia and in the world": Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Unveils New AI-Powered Smart Glasses: When Will It Be Available In India? Check Features And Designs
Himachal monsoon: 564 roads blocked, 525 power distribution transformers disrupted
Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow
Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow
Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow
Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Row Reaches Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

QUICK LINKS