LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > Kerala 2026: Shashi Tharoor Tops Kerala CM Poll Survey Despite Rift With Congress

Kerala 2026: Shashi Tharoor Tops Kerala CM Poll Survey Despite Rift With Congress

A VoteVibe pre-poll survey shows Shashi Tharoor as the top choice for Kerala Chief Minister in 2026, despite his uneasy relationship with Congress leadership. Tharoor gained 28.3% support, while the survey flagged leadership issues in both UDF and LDF. Congress state leaders remain cautious, and KPCC chief downplayed the poll’s impact.

Shashi Tharoor leads Kerala CM preference survey for 2026 polls, despite tensions with Congress high command.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 01:12:49 IST

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has emerged as the most preferred candidate for the Kerala Chief Minister’s post, according to a pre-poll survey by Mumbai-based VoteVibe. The survey comes at a time when Tharoor’s ties with the Congress high command remain strained.

Tharoor, a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, shared the results on his X handle on Wednesday. The post, shared by a supporter and tagged to senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal, claimed he was the “best bet” for the 2026 Kerala polls.

The VoteVibe survey showed Tharoor leading with 28.3% support among voters. Interestingly, 27.1% of respondents remained undecided about the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership, indicating a vacuum in opposition leadership.

Within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), former health minister K.K. Shailaja topped preferences at 24.2%, while incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan trailed at 17.5%.

However, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph downplayed the survey, stating that Congress finalises leadership only after election results and through a proper process.

Tharoor’s strained relations with the party centre began when he contested against Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress president. His exclusion from Operation Sindoor, an outreach initiative by way of the Union government, in addition widened the space. Yet, PM Narendra Modi later invited Tharoor to steer a delegation to the US, sparking new political intrigue.

While acknowledging inner variations, Tharoor said he remains open to talk with celebration management if approached. With public aid visibly rising, it remains to be seen whether the Congress will include or withstand Tharoor’s growing influence in Kerala politics.

ALSO READ: Parliament Panel Reviews Aviation Safety, Questions Delay In Air India AI171 Crash Report

Tags: congressKerala 2026 electionsKerala CM pollshashi tharoor

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?