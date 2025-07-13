LIVE TV
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence Receives Fresh Bomb Threat While He Is Abroad

Last Updated: July 13, 2025 16:27:19 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, was under bomb threat on Sunday. The email threat, later found to be a hoax, prompted the Thampanoor police station to send a high-level security response speedily.

Police authorities promptly sealed off the building and sent bomb squads and canine squads to thoroughly search the house in Thiruvananthapuram. In spite of the high tension alert, no suspect item was recovered during the operation.

According to senior police sources, the email had warned of immediate bomb detonation at Cliff House. However, sources noted that Chief Minister Vijayan and his family were not home, having already departed for a follow-up medical check-up at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. This was a follow-up check from his first visit in 2022.

The development is raising alarm bells because it is coming in the aftermath of a series of bomb threats and hoaxes that occurred in the Kerala state in recent months. Authorities said they are investigating whether the recent email bomb threats are linked to the string of bomb threats made against public and political meetings across the state.

Importantly, hoax bomb threats were also made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the Vizhinjam port which raises questions about the motive and coordination behind these repeated occurrences. 

The police have not found any direct links between the latest incident and incidents prior. Nevertheless, the serial targeting of Cliff House Kerala’s most security-scarred residential area has raised alert levels throughout the region. The origin of the email is now being pursued by investigators, although no arrests have been made so far in relation to either this or earlier hoax threats.

A high-ranking police officer, who did not want to be named, said, “We did extensive searches with dog and bomb squads and did not locate anything suspicious. We are still tracking where the threat originated, and we are looking into any possible connection with previous incidents.” 

The police have added security details surrounding the Cliff House and other government facilities, and they have implemented more surveillance in and around the capital city as a precaution. 

The authorities feel that, given the number and reoccurrence of similar incidents, they must take the incident seriously. The apparent gap in security (without the chief minister in the province) and continuous security threat of terrorism have not only caused major disruption to normal activities, but brought both political and public scrutiny to law enforcement readiness and cyber preparedness in modern society.

Further information is anticipated as the probe unfolds. Authorities are also appealing for people to keep their cool and not create panic on the basis of unsubstantiated reports.

Tags: bomb threat email KeralaCliff House bomb hoaxKerala CM bomb threatPinarayi Vijayan USA visit

