LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > India > Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification

Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification

Kerala's Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said diseased or severely injured stray dogs may be euthanised with veterinary approval under the Animal Husbandry Rules 2023. The measure, to be implemented by local bodies, will follow strict procedures and is aimed at disease control and public safety.

Kerala may allow euthanasia of diseased or injured stray dogs, says Minister M B Rajesh.
Kerala may allow euthanasia of diseased or injured stray dogs, says Minister M B Rajesh.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 23:58:11 IST

The Kerala government is preparing to allow euthanasia of stray dogs suffering from serious illness or injury, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh announced on Wednesday. The decision follows a high-level meeting held in response to the growing concerns around stray dog management across the state.

According to the Minister, the move is based on provisions under the Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures Rules, 2023, which permit humane euthanasia of animals that are either gravely injured or pose a threat of spreading disease.

“This is not a blanket directive,” Rajesh clarified. “It applies only in cases where a certified veterinary doctor confirms that the animal is either in severe distress or infected with a disease that could potentially spread to humans or other animals.”

The decision empowers local self-government bodies such as municipalities and panchayats to act in such situations, but only after receiving proper veterinary certification. Rajesh said officials at the local level would soon receive clear instructions on how to handle such cases responsibly.

Euthanasia must be administered using humane methods that are prescribed by regulation and must be administered by a qualified veterinarian. In aiming to protect both public safety and animal welfare, it is intended that any measures would be direct rather than generic.

In recent years Kerala has seen increasing public concern about dog attacks and diseases attributed to stray dogs. The problem is increasingly heated with constant opposition from animal advocates and residents arguing for action. Increased sterilisation efforts and community education have eased pressures, they have not eliminated the problem, which means the state may consider direct approaches.

Rajesh assured that the government’s decision aligns with national guidelines and would be implemented carefully. “This is about managing extreme cases where the dog’s suffering is beyond recovery, or where public health is genuinely at risk,” he added.

The Minister reiterated that mass culling is not being considered and that this step would only apply in certified medical cases involving extreme suffering or risk. The announcement is expected to be followed by guidelines issued to all local bodies in the coming days.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Don’t You Feed Stray Dogs In Your House’: Supreme Court Slams Petitioner Over Feeding Strays

More News

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Tomorrowland Music Festival Under Fire: Main Stage Engulfed In Flames In Belgium
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Rahul Mishra To Open, JJ Valaya To Close India Couture Week 2025 In Delhi
Air India International Flights To Resume From THIS Date, Full Refund And Alternate Booking Options Available
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
21 Palestinians Killed In Stampede At Gaza Aid Distribution Center
Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Humor On ‘IMO’ Podcast – Here’s What They Said
Staying Active In Adulthood Can Cut Death Risk By 40%, Says Major Study
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?