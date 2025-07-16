Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification

The Kerala government is preparing to allow euthanasia of stray dogs suffering from serious illness or injury, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh announced on Wednesday. The decision follows a high-level meeting held in response to the growing concerns around stray dog management across the state.

According to the Minister, the move is based on provisions under the Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures Rules, 2023, which permit humane euthanasia of animals that are either gravely injured or pose a threat of spreading disease.

“This is not a blanket directive,” Rajesh clarified. “It applies only in cases where a certified veterinary doctor confirms that the animal is either in severe distress or infected with a disease that could potentially spread to humans or other animals.”

The decision empowers local self-government bodies such as municipalities and panchayats to act in such situations, but only after receiving proper veterinary certification. Rajesh said officials at the local level would soon receive clear instructions on how to handle such cases responsibly.

Euthanasia must be administered using humane methods that are prescribed by regulation and must be administered by a qualified veterinarian. In aiming to protect both public safety and animal welfare, it is intended that any measures would be direct rather than generic.

In recent years Kerala has seen increasing public concern about dog attacks and diseases attributed to stray dogs. The problem is increasingly heated with constant opposition from animal advocates and residents arguing for action. Increased sterilisation efforts and community education have eased pressures, they have not eliminated the problem, which means the state may consider direct approaches.

Rajesh assured that the government’s decision aligns with national guidelines and would be implemented carefully. “This is about managing extreme cases where the dog’s suffering is beyond recovery, or where public health is genuinely at risk,” he added.

The Minister reiterated that mass culling is not being considered and that this step would only apply in certified medical cases involving extreme suffering or risk. The announcement is expected to be followed by guidelines issued to all local bodies in the coming days.

