Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

In his maiden policy address to the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Governor Rajendra Arlekar emphasized the significant financial challenges facing the state due to the absence of GST compensation and reduced grants. The session commenced on Friday with Governor Arlekar outlining Kerala’s diminishing share in the central divisible pool, which has declined to 1.925% under the 15th Finance Commission from 3.875% previously.

Addressing the Assembly, Governor Arlekar underscored the impact of the cessation of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants, coupled with stringent conditions on Centrally Sponsored Schemes and borrowing constraints. These factors have posed formidable fiscal obstacles for the state government.

Highlighted ‘Nava Keralam Mission’

Despite these challenges, Governor Arlekar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the ambitious ‘Nava Keralam’ initiative aimed at developing high-quality infrastructure, fostering a knowledge-based economy, and enhancing education and healthcare services.

The policy address also reflected on Kerala’s resilience in the face of natural disasters over the past decade, including devastating floods, Cyclone Ockhi, and the recent Meppadi landslide. Governor Arlekar praised Kerala’s disaster management model, which integrates community resilience, technological advancements, and proactive governance. This approach has earned global recognition for its effective crisis response strategies.

Governor Arlekar assured the Assembly of the government’s dedication to rehabilitating all those affected by the recent Meppadi landslide, promising to complete the township within one year.

In addition to financial and disaster management issues, Governor Arlekar emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding constitutional values such as secularism, democracy, federalism, social justice, and diversity.

The 13th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to convene for 27 days, with discussions on the thanksgiving motion for the Governor’s address set from January 20 to January 22. The State Budget for 2025-26 will be presented on February 7, followed by a general discussion from February 11 to February 13. The session will then break from February 14 to March 2, during which Subject Committees will scrutinize demands for grants. Upon resuming on March 4, the Assembly will address demands for grants for the fiscal year 2025-26, culminating in the passage of two Appropriation Bills before concluding on March 28.

