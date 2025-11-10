LIVE TV
Home > India > Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today (November 10) LIVE: Check 1st Bazi to 8th Bazi Fatafat Result Online, Full Winners List

Check the results of Kolkata FF Fatafat for the date of November 10, 2025, which have been declared.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 10, 2025 11:50:06 IST

Kolkata FF, commonly known as Kolkata Fatafat. This is a game of chance that is very popular but at the same time very risky. The game consists of money betting and number predicting. It is referred to as ‘Satta Matka’ in Kolkata, the traditional way, due to its similarity and number-guessing practice. In Kolkata FF, the players take the risk by placing several “bazis” (bids) to enhance their luck.

 

How to Play Kolkata FF Online

To be a part of the game, users need to visit the main web page www.kolkataff.com 

Unlike other lotteries, the victorious numbers in Kolkata FF are not set beforehand. They are rather based on the record numbers submitted by the participants. The guessing game is completely based on numbers, and the amount a player wins varies. There are also tutorials making gameplay understandable for amateurs on the official Kolkata FF YouTube channel.

 

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result November 10, 2025

The results of Kolkata FF Fatafat for the date of November 10, 2025, have been declared. Players can view or download the most recent results directly from the website https://www.kolkataff.com/ 

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Timings

The timing for the Kolkata FF results can be found on the official website. The results are updated several times throughout the day. This will help all participants to keep track of the winning numbers instantly.

  • 1st Bazi 10:03 am
  • 2nd Bazi 11:33 am
  • 3rd Bazi 01:03 pm
  • 4th Bazi 02:33 pm
  • 5th Bazi 04:03 pm
  • 6th Bazi 05:33 pm
  • 7th Bazi 07:03 pm
  • 8th Bazi 08:33 pm
First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS