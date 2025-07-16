KTR Challenges CM Revanth Reddy To Public Debate At Medigadda Barrage

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has thrown a direct challenge to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to participate in a public debate at the Medigadda Barrage – a structure the CM has repeatedly alleged to have “collapsed.”

Speaking at a meeting with the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samithi at Telangana Bhavan today, KTR launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy’s credibility and knowledge. “If he really believes the Medigadda Barrage has collapsed, let him come there and debate in front of the people” said KTR.

He reminded the public that BRS had earlier invited the Chief Minister for a public debate, offering him three full days of preparation. “We went to the Press Club, ready to debate. But Revanth ran away. He is a coward who talks big and disappears when confronted,” he said. “Now again, I’m challenging him – let’s have the debate, not at Nagarjunasagar as he challenged, but at Medigadda Barrage itself,” KTR added.

KTR mentioned that senior BRS leader and former Minister Jagadish Reddy had already visited the Medigadda site and renewed the challenge. “If he has the courage, the Chief Minister must come and face us,” KTR demanded.

He also stated that despite Revanth Reddy knowing full well that it was former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) who ensured water supply to tail-end farmers in regions like Tungaturthi and Suryapet, Revanth continues to spread blatant lies for political mileage.

Continuing his criticism, KTR condemned the repeated use of vulgar and undignified language by the CM. “Revanth Reddy keeps calling me a thief. When asked to implement his poll promises, he shamelessly says things like ‘Do what you want. Will you cut and bite me?’ This is not the language of a responsible public representative,” said KTR. “Let the people of Telangana respond to this in the upcoming local body elections,” he warned.

Quoting the Constitution, KTR said, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar would never have imagined that individuals like Revanth Reddy – frauds and conmen – would come to power. That’s why the Constitution gave a five-year term, otherwise there would’ve been a recall mechanism to throw such people out of office.”

“Personally, I don’t believe in using abusive language in politics,” KTR clarified. “But with Revanth, there is no choice. He only understands gutter language. Just like a dog bite needs a stick, we are also forced to respond in his own tone.”

Targeting the Congress party, KTR lambasted its unfulfilled poll promises. “Their manifesto is the biggest political fraud in modern India. They gave 420 promises, deceiving every section of Telangana society. They said they’d implement everything in 100 days. Now, when questioned, they’re filing undemocratic cases against social media users, journalists, and ordinary citizens.”

“No matter how many cases they file, no matter how much they suppress voices – we at BRS will continue to expose their lies and anti-people policies,” KTR asserted.

Also Read: KTR Accepts Revanth Reddy’s Challenge For Public Debate On Farmer Welfare