"Law and order situation of the state is very good," says Tripura CM Manik Saha amid ongoing Durga Puja

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that the law and order situation in the state is under control, particularly during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, and expressed confidence that Tripura would emerge as a role model for other states in governance and development.

While talking to ANI, Manik Saha said, “…I have visited and inaugurated various Durga Puja pandals…We are sending the message of unity in diversity. The state government is working to develop the state…The law and order situation of the state is very good…Tripura will become a role model for other states.”

The grand Durga Puja celebrations, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, will see nearly 3,000 community pujas being organised across Tripura. In anticipation of the large gatherings, the state administration has ramped up security arrangements to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the festivities.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag addressed a press conference on Friday and detailed the multi-layered security plan. Around 8,000 additional police personnel, along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR), have been deployed across the state. Both uniformed and plainclothes police officers will remain on duty at major puja venues to prevent any untoward incident.

Special patrolling units, food inspection squads, and extensive CCTV surveillance will be in operation throughout the festival. Joint patrolling with the Border Security Force (BSF) has also been planned in sensitive border areas.

Authorities assured citizens that every precaution is being taken to maintain peace and order. Tripura Police urged people to join the festivities wholeheartedly and celebrate Durga Puja with joy and harmony.

Tripura DGP IPS Anurag said, “The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from the 29th to the 2nd. Around three thousand pujas will be organised across Tripura for this occasion. To ensure smooth celebrations, Tripura Police has made extensive arrangements. Nearly eight thousand additional police and TSR personnel will be deployed, along with uniformed police officers on duty.”

Highlighting security arrangements, DGP Anurag said, “There will be continuous patrolling, food safety monitoring, and CCTV surveillance. In the border areas, joint patrolling will be conducted with the BSF. We will make every effort to manage the celebrations in the best possible way. Everyone is invited–come, witness the festivities, and enjoy the Puja.” (ANI)

