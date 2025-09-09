LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Leaving India…’: Woman’s Viral LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate On Higher Education And Reservations

‘Leaving India…’: Woman’s Viral LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate On Higher Education And Reservations

An Indian woman’s emotional LinkedIn post about leaving India for higher studies has gone viral. Despite top scores, she cites reservation policies as barriers to elite Indian institutes, sparking nationwide debate on merit, opportunity, and brain drain.

When merit meets policy, talent often looks abroad (Photo: Canva modified)
When merit meets policy, talent often looks abroad (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 9, 2025 13:18:30 IST

A sincere LinkedIn message written by an Indian woman announcing her departure from the nation for higher studies has shaken online community and led to hot debate in India on reservation policy and favouring deserving students.

In her blog, the woman announced that she has been chosen for the SP Jain Global MBA Twin-City Program in Dubai and Singapore. In celebrating the success, she posted the sorrow of possibly settling overseas rather than serving the country she loves most. “Leaving India-not by choice, but by compulsion,” she posted.

The lady spoke about her ordeal with India’s higher education system even in the face of good academic credentials. She scored well at Lucknow University, cleared CAT with a top percentile, and hoped to get into the country’s top management institutes. But she was rejected several times on account of reservation policies, so she had to settle in 2013 by getting into FMS rather than an IIM.

Unable to get a seat

Fast forward to 2025, despite clearing a top percentile in the GMAT, she found herself unable to get a seat at top Indian institutions because of the paucity of General category slots. “So, I decided to leave,” she wrote, underlining that her own experience is reflective of the fate of numerous bright and diligent aspirants in India.

Though accepting the historical significance of reservation as a redressal mechanism, she criticized the current implementation of it, calling it a “tool of political arithmetic” that excludes economically weaker students from the General category. “Justice which started somewhere down the line has become another kind of discrimination,” she remarked, making it clear that her appeal is not against any group of people but for an order where merit and talent come above everything else.

Her tweet has sparked a wider discussion on the internet. Several users expressed dismay that India was losing its bright minds to other nations. A comment stated: “If a country still clings to reservations after 78 years of independence, it shows a lack of the correct intentions… India stands to lose its brightest minds to other countries.”

In her blog, the woman ended with a plea to policymakers: “Create an India where no one has to leave by compulsion, but only by choice.”

Tags: ReservationViral LinkedIn postWoman Viral Post

'Leaving India…': Woman's Viral LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate On Higher Education And Reservations

